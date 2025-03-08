Indian Wells 2025: Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Holger Rune vs (18) Ugo Humbert

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview

Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert came through similarly dominant wins to set up a third-round showdown at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

Rune, the 12th seed at this year's tournament, turned in a returning masterclass to oust Corentin Moutet in his opener. He broke his opponent five times en-route to the 6-2, 6-4 win, his seventh of the season against six losses.

The Dane is desperate for a good run as he had made early exits at all tournaments that he has played at this year, except the Australian Open, where he made the fourth round.

Ad

Humbert has already won a title this season. (Source: Getty)

Humbert, meanwhile, posted dominant numbers on serve to oust Kei Nishikori in his opening match. He came through in two keenly contested sets 6-4, 6-3.

Ad

The Frenchman has enjoyed a quick start to the season, having made the Australian Open fourth round and lifting a title at the Open 13. He will look to keep the momentum going deep into the tournament here as well.

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Rune leads Humbert in their head-to-head stands at a 3-0, with their most recent meeting being the 2023 Australian Open. As in their previous matches, Rune won the encounter in straight sets.

Ad

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Holger Rune TBD TBD

TBD

Ugo Humbet TBD TBD

TBD





Ad

(Odds to be updated soon)

Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Rune has never lost to Humbert. (Source: Getty)

Rune will look to move past the slump that has seen him make early exits at every tournament since the Australian Open.

Ad

The Dane enjoys playing on hardcourts. He moves incredibly well on the surface and has solid groundstrokes that can push opponents onto the back-foot.

He will, however, need for all those elements to come together as he takes on a confident-looking Humbert, The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength this season and will look to once again play aggressive tennis.

The courts in Indian Wells, however, may not play to Humbert's liking completely. The slower conditions will allow Rune to work his defensive magic better. That, added with the confidence that comes with the lopsided head-to-head record he possesses against the Frenchman may tilt the match in his favor.

Prediction: Rune to win in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback