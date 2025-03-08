Indian Wells 2025: Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: (12) Holger Rune vs (18) Ugo Humbert
Date: March 9, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)
Prize Money: $9,693,540
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert preview
Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert came through similarly dominant wins to set up a third-round showdown at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.
Rune, the 12th seed at this year's tournament, turned in a returning masterclass to oust Corentin Moutet in his opener. He broke his opponent five times en-route to the 6-2, 6-4 win, his seventh of the season against six losses.
The Dane is desperate for a good run as he had made early exits at all tournaments that he has played at this year, except the Australian Open, where he made the fourth round.
Humbert, meanwhile, posted dominant numbers on serve to oust Kei Nishikori in his opening match. He came through in two keenly contested sets 6-4, 6-3.
The Frenchman has enjoyed a quick start to the season, having made the Australian Open fourth round and lifting a title at the Open 13. He will look to keep the momentum going deep into the tournament here as well.
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head
Rune leads Humbert in their head-to-head stands at a 3-0, with their most recent meeting being the 2023 Australian Open. As in their previous matches, Rune won the encounter in straight sets.
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert odds
(Odds to be updated soon)
Holger Rune vs Ugo Humbert prediction
Rune will look to move past the slump that has seen him make early exits at every tournament since the Australian Open.
The Dane enjoys playing on hardcourts. He moves incredibly well on the surface and has solid groundstrokes that can push opponents onto the back-foot.
He will, however, need for all those elements to come together as he takes on a confident-looking Humbert, The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength this season and will look to once again play aggressive tennis.
The courts in Indian Wells, however, may not play to Humbert's liking completely. The slower conditions will allow Rune to work his defensive magic better. That, added with the confidence that comes with the lopsided head-to-head record he possesses against the Frenchman may tilt the match in his favor.
Prediction: Rune to win in three sets