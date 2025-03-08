Indian Wells 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska preview

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek will look to keep her title defense on track when she takes on Dayan Yastremska in the third round on Saturday. Swiatek has won 15 of the 19 matches in 2025, and also helped her country reach the United Cup final, but lost her final match against Coco Gauff 4-6, 4-6.

Since then on the Tour, the former World No. 1 has reached two semifinals at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. While she lost 7-5, 1-6, 6-7 (8) to Madison Keys in Melbourne in a tantalizingly close match, she was blown away by Jelena Ostapenko in Qatar as the Latvian dominated the Pole again, winning 6-3, 6-1.

Swiatek suffered another big loss at the hands of Mirra Andreeva, as the Russian won 6-3, 6-3, dominating the five-time Major champion at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Swiatek began her title defense at the BNP Paribas Open with a dominating 6-2, 6-0 win over Caroline Garcia.

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska has won 12 of 18 matches in 2025, with her best result coming at the Linz Open, reaching the final. The Ukrainian lost 2-6, 6-3, 5-7 against Ekaterina Alexandrova. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Hobart International, losing 5-7, 4-6 against McCartney Kessler.

At the BNP Paribas Open, Yastremska began her campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Yue Yuan in the first round before causing an upset against 32nd-seeded Ons Jabeur, winning 6-3, 6-1 in the following round.

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

Swiatek and Yastremska have played each other twice, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1. Their last meeting was this year's Dubai Tennis Championships, where the former chalked up a 7-5, 6-0 win against the former World No. 21.

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek TBD TBD TBD Dayana Yastremska TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Iga Swiatek vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

Swiatek has a phenomenal record at Indian Wells, with a 90 percent win ratio in the Californian desert. On the last three editions of the tournament, she has won the title twice and reached the semifinal once. Overall, the former World No. 1 has a 79 percent win record on hard courts, winning 12 titles on the surface.

Meanwhile, Yastremska has a 51 percent win record on hard courts with two titles on the surface. Her last hard court title was at the 2019 Hua Hin Championships where she won against Ajla Tomljanovic in the final. However, the Ukrainian had a poor 2-5 record at Indian Wells coming into this year's edition.

Swiatek is the clear favorite as she has beaten Yastremksa recently and has a great record on this court.

Pick- Swiatek to win in straight sets.

