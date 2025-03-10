Indian Wells 2025: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2 Iga Swiatek vs (15) Karolina Muchova

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova preview

Swiatek before her match in Indian Wells - Source: Getty

Second seed Iga Swiatek will take on Karolina Muchova in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

Swiatek is one of the most clinical players on tour. After semifinal runs in Melbourne and Doha, she reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships last month. Despite a valiant effort against Mirra Andreeva, the Russian defeated her in Dubai, 6-3, 6-3.

The Pole started her campaign in Indian Wells by cruising past Caroline Garcia in the second round. She then showed her class against Dayana Yastremska and outfoxed the Ukrainian in 66 minutes, 6-0, 6-2. Swiatek is a heavy favorite to lift her third title in Indian Wells this year.

Ad

Muchova celebrates a point in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Karolina Muchova, meanwhile, is also a top competitor on the women's tour. She's made a promising start to the season by garnering 11 wins from 16 matches, including semifinal runs in Linz and Dubai. She outfoxed the likes of Mccartney Kessler and Sorana Cirstea en route to the last four but couldn't make her mark against Clara Tauson.

Ad

Muchova started her campaign in Indian Wells with a solid win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto and then overpowered Katerina Siniakova in the third round. She defeated the Czech Siniakova in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. The 28-year-old is making her second appearance in Indian Wells this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Muchova 3-1. She defeated the Czech most recently in the 2025 United Cup.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova prediction

Swiatek in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has yet to win a title this year. She registered unusual losses against lower-ranked opponents such as Mirra Andreeva and Jelena Ostapenko last month. The Pole will be determined to turn things around in Indian Wells and successfully defend her title.

Ad

Muchova, on the contrary, is starting to find her best potential this season. After a slow start in Melbourne, she came close to lifting the title in Linz and Dubai. The Czech has defeated Swiatek in the past but will need to play out of her skin to eliminate the Pole in Indian Wells.

Swiatek has hardly broken a sweat during her first two matches. She's only dropped four games so far and looks to mean business this year. Muchova has the pedigree to present a tough challenge, but Swiatek's offensive game could be too hot for her to handle.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback