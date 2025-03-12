Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Iga Swiatek vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 13, 2025

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen preview

Iga Swiatek serves at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Two-time champion Iga Swiatek will face eighth-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday (March 13).

Ad

Trending

Swiatek has been in red-hot form at this year's WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells. Having received a first-round Bye, the second seed has spent a total of just over three hours in her routs of experienced players like Karolina Muchova, Dayana Yastremska and Caroline Garcia en route to the last eight.

The Pole will next face her archrival Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals. The 23-year-old will be eager to complete a three-peat at the Palm Springs event later this week, having won the women's singles title in 2022 and 2024.

Ad

Qinwen, meanwhile, has also enjoyed smooth sailing to the quarterfinals in the Californian desert. The Chinese 22-year-old received a first-round Bye on account of her World No. 9 ranking, following which she downed two-time titlist Victoria Azarenka in straight sets in her tournament opener.

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's singles gold medalist then made light work of Lulu Sun and Marta Kostyuk to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open for the first time in three appearances.

Ad

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen head-to-head

Swiatek leads Qinwen by a margin of 6-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Pole won all of their encounters between the 2022 French Open and the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships, her younger opponent got the better of her in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Iga Swiatek Zheng Qinwen

Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

Iga Swiatek vs Zheng Qinwen prediction

Zheng Qinwen celebrates reaching QFs at Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Swiatek has dispatched her opponents with relative ease during this fortnight in the Californian desert. The World No. 2's forehand has been firing on all cylinders, with her cross-court angles being on point. She also possesses arguably the best endurance on the WTA Tour, meaning her opponents have to go above and beyond to hit a winner past her.

Ad

Qinwen, meanwhile, has a much more flat-hitting style of play. The 5'10 Chinese has long levers that allow her to impart huge amounts of power into her shots. The eighth seed will not be too discouraged by the match-up with her five-time Major-winning rival, as the latter's topspin groundstrokes will be in her strikezone.

That said, Swiatek has been playing with great conviction in Indian Wells and has looked determined to win her first pro title since the 2024 French Open. The Pole's mental strength has carried her through the most dangerous opponents in the past, as well, making her the favorite to go through to the semifinals in Indian Wells.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback