Indian Wells 2025: Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Jack Draper at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

13th seed Jack Draper will face Jenson Brooksby in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Draper received a bye into the second round, where teen sensation Joao Fonseca awaited him. The Brit dealt the first blow in the opening set to go 2-1 up courtesy of a break of serve in the third game. However, his younger rival was quick to get back on serve, securing a break of serve in the very next game to stay hot on his tail.

After a few comfortable service holds, Draper broke the impasse with a three-game run to clinch the set. He didn't take his foot off the pedal in the second set either and sprinted towards the finish line. He dished out a bagel to Fonseca to register a 6-4, 6-0 win.

Brooksby rallied from a set down to beat Benjamin Bonzi 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round here. He took on 17th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round, who finished as the runner-up at the Dubai Tennis Championships a week ago.

Neither player conceded any ground on their service games for most of the first set. Brooksby bucked the trend as he snagged a break of serve in the ninth game of the set to go 5-4 up. He served out the set in the following game after saving a couple of break points. The American took control of the second set in no time, reeling five games on the trot for a 6-4, 6-2 win.

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Draper leads Brooksby 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the European Open 2022 in straight sets.

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper

-475 +1.5 (-1400)

Over 20.5 (-110)

Jenson Brooksby +325 -1.5 (+550)

Under 20.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby at the Dallas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Draper gave Fonseca a reality check with his performance in the previous round. Brooksby's comeback this year after a prolonged hiatus started on a slow note. His first-round win over Bonzi was the first of his comeback. He will be feeling confident after taking out the in-form Auger-Aliassime in the second round.

However, Brooksby will need to switch up his tactics if he wants to get the better of Draper this time. The latter won both of their previous matches with ease, conceding a total of seven games across both of his victories. He has also improved a lot since their previous meeting in 2022.

Draper has competed in only a couple of tournaments this year but has performed well in them. He made the fourth round of the Australian Open, and was a finalist at the Qatar Open. Given his form and record in this rivalry, he should be able to handle Brooksby without any issues.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.

