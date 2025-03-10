Indian Wells 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs (23) Elina Svitolina

Date: March 11, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina preview

Jessica Pegula has yet to drop a set at Indian Wells this year | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula will face former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina in the Round of 16 at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday (March 11).

Ad

Trending

Having arrived in Indian Wells this year with a 13-4 win/loss record and a triumph at the ATX Open, Pegula has shown commanding form. The American dismissed top-40 players Wang Xinyu and Magda Linette in straight sets, not dropping more than four games in a single set.

The 31-year-old will be eager to make it to the last eight in the Californian desert for the first time since 2021. The World No. 4's fourth-round opponent had endured a tough season on the WTA tour, having dropped four of her last six matches prior to this year's BNP Paribas Open. However, the Ukrainian has put up a spirited display at the 1000-level event, where she reached the semifinals in 2019.

Ad

Having received a first-round bye, the 23rd seed needed two hours and 13 minutes to get past USA's Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 6-7(8), 6-3. The 30-year-old then dominated 14th-seeded Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the fourth round.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Pegula leads Svitolina by a margin of 5-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA tour. The American defeated the Ukrainian in their most recent encounter at the Qatar Open in February. She also reigned victorious in their Round-of-16 match at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Elina Svitolina +145 +1.5 (-175) Over 20.5 (-155) Jessica Pegula -190 -1.5 (+120) Under 20.5 (+105)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Elina Svitolina hits a forehand in Indian Wells | Image Source: Getty

Pegula displayed impressive shot tolerance and consistency in Indian Wells last week. The American won 79% and 85% of her first-serve points in her second and third-round matches, respectively. She also maintained a healthy winners-to-unforced errors ratio during her victories, making her a serious contender for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open title.

Ad

Svitolina, meanwhile, has also been on song at the WTA 1000 tournament in Palm Springs, having gotten the better of her opponents through her impeccable shot selection and footwork. That said, the Ukrainian's numbers on her serve have been underwhelming compared to her higher-ranked opponent, which might put pressure on her during their fourth-round encounter.

The keys to winning for both players will be to move each other around and open up the court. Pegula has looked determined in the Californian desert to win her first 1000-level title since last year's Canadian Open, making her the favorite to take this match-up.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback