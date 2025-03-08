Indian Wells 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu preview

Jessica Pegula of the United States in action against Magda Linette of Poland in the second round on Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will face China's Wang Xinyu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday, 9 March.

Pegula reached the third round of the WTA 1000 event after registering a 6-4, 6-2 win against Magda Linette. The 31-year-old American is currently on a six-match winning streak that started at the ATX Open, which she won.

Pegula has a 14-4 win-loss record so far in 2025, reaching the final of the Adelaide International, where she lost to Madison Keys. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

On the other hand, Wang came to Indian Wells after losing three matches in a row but defeated Mayar Sherif 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. She knocked out the 26th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

World No. 42 Wang has a 5-6 win-loss record in the main draw matches so far in 2025, with her best result being a semifinal run at the Singapore Tennis Open.

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu head-to-head

Wang Xinyu leads Jessica Pegula 2-0 in their head-to-head record. Their last match came at last year's Wuhan Open, with the Americsn winning 6-3, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula TBD TBD TBD Wang Xinyu TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Wang Xinyu prediction

Jessica Pegula is making her 10th appearance at the BNP Paribas Open and she does not have an impressive record in Indian Wells. She has a 7-6 win-loss record in the main draw matches and three times she lost the qualifying round matches.

Pegula has won three WTA 1000 titles in her career and reached two finals, but she has reached the Quarterfinal in Indian Wells only once, which was in 2021 when she lost to Victoria Azarenka in straight sets.

Wang has a 5-4 win-loss record in Indian Wells and she has reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open for the second time. In 2023 she was beaten in the third round by Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

The Chinese player will need a good start to earn her third win against Pegula, as the American has a winning streak this time and she is a great form. Her previous win against Pegula was at her home in Wuhan, and this time the crowd would be on Pegula's side.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets

