Indian Wells 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley preview

In Picture: Joao Fonseca (Getty)

Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca is slated to take on British youngster Jacob Faernley in one of the of first-round matches at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Fonseca has been in tremendous form in 2025, as he began the year by winning the Challenger event in Canberra. After that, the 18-year-old qualified for the main draw at the Australian Open, and got a marquee victory over Andrey Rublev in the first round.

After his Melbourne run was snapped by Lorenzo Sonego in the second round, Fonseca entered the South American clay-court swing. At the Argentina Open, the Brazilian youngster won against three home favorites Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Federico Coria, and Mariano Navone to reach the final. In his first career final, the Brazilian won 6-4, 7-6 (1) against Francisco Cerundolo to win the title.

Jacob Fearnley, on the other hand, has only played one main draw event so far in 2025. The Brit had a decent third-round run at the Australian Open. He got wins over Nick Kyrgios and Arthur Cazaux before losing to second seed Alexander Zverev in the third round, going down 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Melbourne aside, Fearnley has played at a couple of Challenger events, reaching the semifinal stages. He lost to Fonseca at the Canberra Challenger semifinal and lost to Lukas Klein at the Pau Challenger.

Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head

Their head-to-head on the tour is 0-0: however, the two have met on the Challenger Tour once, with the Brazilian winning 6-3, 6-3 in Canberra earlier this year.

Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Joao Fonseca -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-130) Jacob Fearnley +190 +1.5 (-140) Under 21.5 (-110)

(Odds have been sourced from BetMGM)

Joao Fonseca vs Jacob Fearnley prediction

Fonseca's debut at the Masters 1000 level has already generated interest among fans and pundits alike and will be one of the talking points in the competition. The Brazilian has shown that he can handle pressure, as was evident from his first Grand Slam match at Melbourne, and during his title run in Argentina where he saved match points in the quarterfinal to win the match.

Fearnley is no stranger to the big stage himself, as he contested against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year, losing after playing a competitive four-set match. He was in great form on the Challenger Tour last year, winning four titles, three of which came on the hard courts.

Given his groundstrokes, sheer athletic ability and already having the pedigree of being a Tour title champion, Fonseca will be that favorite to win the match.

Pick- Fonseca to win in straight sets

