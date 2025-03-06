Indian Wells 2025: Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Date: TBD

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Katie Boulter will open her 2025 Indian Wells campaign with an exciting second-round encounter against Irina-Camelia Begu.

Ad

Trending

Boulter, the 25th seed at this year’s tournament, comes into the Sunshine Double with only a handful of matches this season. After a few good results at the United Cup, she won her opening round encounter at the Australian Open against Rebecca Marino but lost the next to Veronika Kudermetova.

The Briton, who has been battling a foot injury that has kept her away from competition, will be looking to put up a good showing at her first tournament since the Australian Open.

Ad

Begu won her opener in three sets. (Source: Getty)

Begu, meanwhile, notched up her first main draw win of the 2025 season in the first round at Indian Wells after four failed attempts in Adelaide, Melbourne, Cluj-Napoca and Dubai.

Ad

While the Romanian has managed a few wins in the qualification rounds, main draw success had been eluding her. She stunned recent Singapore finalist Ann Li in a topsy-turvy three-set battle to book her spot in the second round.

Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Boulter and Begu have never crossed paths before, so their head-to-head stands tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Irina-Camelia Begu TBD TBD TBD Katie Boulter TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds to be updated when available)

Katie Boulter vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Boulter will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Both Boulter and Begu possess strong first serves and rely heavily on the shot to win them a fair few easy points.

Ad

Boulter, despite her early exit at the Australian Open, was winning well over 70% of the points behind the first delivery. She also possesses solid groundstrokes of both wins and will look to play the role of the aggressor.

Begu grew up playing on clay and remains the most comfortable on that surface. She likes to slug it out from the baseline more but also has a certain variety that adds a surprise element to her game.

Ad

The hard courts at Indian Wells are on the slower side and should favor the latter style. If she can continue to stay solid from the backcourt, Begu may find a way to score an upset win at Indian Wells.

Prediction: Begu to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback