Indian Wells 2025: Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $$9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar preview

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic- Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori will face Spain's Jaume Munar in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Wednesday, March 5.

The 35-year-old Nishikori has not done too well since reaching the final in Hong Kong in January 2025. He lost in the second round of the Australian Open against Tommy Paul, despite winning the first set.

In his last two events, Nishikori lost to Tomas Machac in straight sets in the first round of Dallas Open, and then lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the first round of the Delray Beach Open.

The 27-year-old Jaume Munar, on the other hand, has a 7-4 win-loss record in 2025. He reached the semifinals at the Dallas Open and Hong Kong, where he also lost to Alexandre Muller, the eventual champion, in three sets.

World No. 58 Munar then lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Casper Ruud in five sets, and his most recent tournament was the Rio Open on clay, where he fell to World No. 107 Jaime Faria in three sets.

Jaume Munar of Spain returns a backhand against Jaime Faria of Portugal during day 4 of the Claro ATP 500 Rio Open - Source: Getty

Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

Kei Nishikori and Jaume Munar will meet for the first time on the ATP Tour. Their only previous meeting was on the Challenger Tour in 2024 in the quarterfinal of the Genoa Challenger. There, Munar lost the first set 2-6 before winning the next two 7-5, 6-3 on the clay court.

Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Kei Nishikori TBD TBD TBD Jaume Munar TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Kei Nishikori vs Jaume Munar prediction

Kei Nishikori will be making his 12th main draw appearance in Indian Wells, where he first qualified in 2008. Nishikori failed to win a main draw match at the BNP Paribas Open in his first four appearances before finally making it to the second round in 2013.

His best result in Indian Wells came in 2016, when he lost to the former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, and in 2017, when he went down in three sets against Jack Sock. He has a 12-11 win-loss record at the event and this edition will mark his first appearance here since 2021.

Meanwhile, clay court specialist Munar will be making his sixth main draw appearance in Indian Wells and he has a 2-5 win-loss record at the event. He lost his first round matches at the event in 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024.

His two wins in Indian Wells came in 2022, when he qualified and defeated Juncheng Shang and Pablo Carreno Busta, before losing to the eventual champion Taylor Fritz in a thrilling three set match.

It could be another close match between Nishikori and Munar, but the former should prevail as he is much better and more experienced on the hard courts.

Pick: Kei Nishikori to win in three sets

