Indian Wells 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Mackenzie McDonald at the US Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Mackenzie McDonald will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

McDonald was competing on the Challenger circuits in January instead of trying his luck at the ATP level. Of the three tournaments that he competed in, a semifinal showing in one of them was his best result. He was on Davis Cup duty after that, and won his only singles match.

The Delray Beach Open marked McDonald's first tournament on the ATP Tour this year. He beat Kei Nishikori in three sets in the first round, and lost to Davidovich Fokina in the next round. He went back to the Challenger level after that, and finished as the runner-up at Eliot Spizzirri in San Diego.

Davidovich Fokina capped off his time Down Under with a fourth-round finish at the Australian Open. Upon his arrival to the US, he lost in the second round of the Dallas Open. He came quite close to winning the Delray Beach Open but blew a couple of championship points in the final against Miomir Kecmanovic, costing him the crown.

The Spaniard then moved on to Acapulco for the Mexican Open. He overcame a one-set deficit to beat Mattia Bellucci in his opener, and upset seventh seed Frances Tiafoe in the next round. He scored straight-set wins over Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez and Denis Shapovalov to reach the final, where he went down to Tomas Machac 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Davidovich Fokina leads McDonald 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at last month's Delray Beach Open in three sets.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald +160 -1.5 (+320) Over 21.5 (125) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina -210 +1.5 (-550) Under 21.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Mexican Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

McDonald was ranked inside the top 100 a year ago, and now he's trying to find his way back inside the region after a string of poor results. A runner-up finish at the San Diego Challenger prior to coming here should instill some confidence in him.

Davidovich Fokina has been in great form over the past few weeks, with back-to-back runner-up finishes. While he will be disappointed after falling shy of hoisting the winner's trophy, he will be keen to continue his good run of form at Indian Wells, where he made the last eight in 2023.

McDonald has a total of seven wins at the ATP level since the start of 2024. Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, tallied eight wins in the past three weeks, and has a 13-6 record for the season. He has also won all three of his previous matches against the American, including one a few weeks ago. Based on their form, he's likely to extend his winning streak in this rivalry.

Pick: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in straight sets.

