Indian Wells 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo (25)

Date: March 8, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 20: Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina stretches to play the forehand against Luciano Darderi of Italy during day 4 of the Claro ATP 500 Rio Open 2025- Source: Getty

World No. 26 Francisco Cerundolo will face the American wildcard in the second round of the men's singles of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday, 8 March.

26-year-old Francisco Cerundolo has had a decent season so far, as he reached the third round of the Australian Open where he lost to Alex de Minaur in four sets, and reached the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. He defeated World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal of the Argentina Open.

The Argentinian player also reached the semifinal of the Chile Open in Santiago and the quarterfinal of the Rio Open last month. He has a 10-5 win-loss record in this season so far.

The 29-year-old McDonald defeated Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round. McDonald has played on the Challenger tour mostly in 2025 and reached the final of the San Diego Challenger recently.

He failed to qualify for the Australian Open in January, as he was beaten in the final qualifying round in three sets. Former World No. 37, McDonald defeated the former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori in the first round of the Delray Beach Open, before losing to Fokina in three sets.

Mackenzie McDonald of the USA competes against J.J. Wolf of the USA during the second round of the Indoor Oeiras Open 2025- Source: Getty

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

Francisco Cerundolo leads 2-0 in the head-to-head meetings against Mackenzie. Both of their meetings were in 2023, with the latest one in the second round of the Shanghai Open Masters 1000 when the Argentinian won 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald TBD TBD TBD Francisco Cerundolo TBD TBD TBD

(*Odds will be updated once available)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo is making his third main draw appearance in Indian Wells. He reached the third round in the 2023 and 2024 BNP Paribas Open. In 2023 he was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime and in 2024 he was edged by Ben Shelton in a thrilling three-set match.

Cerundolo has a 27-22 win-loss record in the Masters 1000 events and his best result was reaching the semifinal of the 2022 Miami Open, when he defeated Gael Monfils and Frances Tiafoe, whereas Jannik Sinner retired against him in the quarterfinal.

On the other hand, Mackenzie McDonald has a 7-7 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open. He has never reached the third round of Indian Wells, since making his main draw debut at the event in 2016.

McDonald has a 21-28 win-loss record in the Masters 1000 events and his best result was reaching the quarterfinal of the Canadian Open in 2023. He has not reached the third round at any Masters 1000 event since August 2023.

Cerundolo will be the favorite to win this match considering their head-to-head record. His current form is much better than McDonald's.

Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to win in straight sets

