Indian Wells 2025: Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Madison Keys of the United States will play against Anastasia Potapova of Russia in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Keys has had a wonderful year so far, winning both Adelaide International and the Australian Open titles. It was her maiden Grand Slam title. The 30-year-old American is having a late flourish in her career and will want to add to her 10 career WTA titles in Indian Wells.

Potapova, meanwhile, has had a far less eventful year so far. She lost in the Round of 16 of Brisbane International and reached the second rounds of the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Russian then won her first-round match against Jessica Bouzas in three sets in Indian Wells.

Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Keys and Potapova have met each other twice so far at the WTA level. Each player has won a match apiece and their head-to-head stands at 1-1 at the moment.

Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Madison Keys TBD TBD TBD Anastasia Potapova TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Keys is on a roll at the moment. She is going through a purple patch in her career. As a result, the American will try to make the most of her red-hot form. Winning a Masters 1000 title on her home soil will be her next target.

However, Potapova, who is ranked 34th in the world, is no pushover. She has a solid game and great movement on the court, which might test the resolve of Keys. However, the American has the more powerful groundstrokes of the two players.

Keys' forehand is a great weapon of hers, which should prove to be a crucial factor for winning the match against the Russian. Potapova, however, has age on her side and will want to move Keys around rigorously to tire the latter.

The Russian has the uphill task of stopping the American's great run at the moment. However, Keys might prove too much for her.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

