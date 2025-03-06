Indian Wells 2025: Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

  • home icon
By Aman Mohamed
Modified Mar 06, 2025 15:45 GMT
Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery - Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (18) Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery

Date: March 7, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery preview

Kostyuk plays a volley in the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty
Marta Kostyuk will take on Robin Montgomery in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Kostyuk has made a promising start to the season by amassing six wins from 12 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Qatar Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Paula Badosa in three sets.

The Ukrainian enters Indian Wells on the back of a disappointing first-round exit in the Merida Open. Despite a valiant effort against Daria Saville, the Australian defeated her in two hours and eight minutes, 6-4, 7-6(6). Kostyuk will be eager to get back to winning ways in Indian Wells.

Montgomery in action at the 2025 ASB Classic - Source: Getty
Robin Montgomery, meanwhile, played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit last year. She's made a decent start to the season so far by chalking up four wins from five matches, including a semifinal run in the ASB Classic. She also entered the Australian Open qualifiers but lost to Nina Stojanovic in the second round.

The American started her campaign in Indian Wells with a remarkable win over Jule Niemeier. She outlasted the German in a tiring three-set bout, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Montgomery is making her third appearance in Indian Wells this year.

Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games
Marta Kostyuk
Robin Montgomery
Odds will be updated when available.

Marta Kostyuk vs Robin Montgomery prediction

Kostyuk celebrates a point in the Qatar Open - Source: Getty
Marta Kosyuk was starting to look dangerous after a formidable run in Doha but struggled to make an impact in Dubai and Mexico. She still has the potential to make a deep run in Indian Wells and will be one of the dark horses at the event this year. The Ukrainian has a steady all-around game and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Robin Montgomery, on the contrary, has made a positive start to the season so far. She chalked up her career-best result in Auckland and will hope to improve further in the remainder of the season. The American has a powerful forehand to get her out of trouble and great decision-making ability on the court.

Kostyuk will be a clear favorite to come out on top but will need to begin well against the youngster. The Ukrainian was two wins away from claiming the title last year but was held by Iga Swiatek in the semifinal. She should be able to begin her quest on a strong note and overpower the 20-year-old.

Pick: Kostyuk to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
