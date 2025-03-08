Indian Wells 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs (22) Clara Tauson

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 9, 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson preview

Mirra Andreeva hits a backhand at BNP Paribas Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva will face Denmark's Clara Tauson in the third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Sunday (March 9).

Andreeva has been in red-hot form this year, winning 13 of her 16 matches on the WTA Tour thus far. The 17-year-old won her second career title in scintillating fashion last month, beating Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina en route to title victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships. By virtue of her triumph, the Russian made her top 10 debut.

Having received a first-round Bye, the World No. 11 secured her first-ever win at the BNP Paribas Open in comprehensive fashion on Friday (March 7), beating France's Varvara Gracheva 7-5, 6-4. She will have stiff competition in her third-round match from World No. 21 Clara Tauson, who has also won a title this year.

The 22-year-old defeated Naomi Osaka (via retirement) and Madison Keys to win this year's ASB Classic in January. She then reached her fifth career final in Dubai a few weeks later, where she was denied by none other than Andreeva in straight sets.

The Dane also received a first-round Bye in Indian Wells. She gave a good account of herself in the second round, beating the formidable Camila Osorio 7-6(3), 7-5 to match her career-best result at the 1000-level event.

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Andreeva leads Tauson 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The teen prodigy beat her older opponent 7-6(1), 6-1 to win her biggest title to date in Dubai.

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Mirra Andreeva Clara Tauson

(Odds will be updated once available)

Mirra Andreeva vs Clara Tauson prediction

Clara Tauson hits a forehand during 2025 Dubai final | Image Source: Getty

Andreeva is one of the most promising young players on the WTA Tour. The Russian has impeccable timing and racket-head speed, which allows her to hit winners on a whim. She can also change directions on her groundstrokes comfortably to get on top of rallies.

Tauson, meanwhile, has a power-packed baseline game and likes hitting the ball flat. The Dane's two-handed backhand, especially down the line, is a dangerous weapon. Similar to Andreeva, the 22nd seed is also adept at handling long exchanges. However, she tends to tire if her matches go the distance - a possibility she will likely have to be ready for on Sunday.

The keys to winning for both players will be to get underneath the ball and hit it deep. The Russian teen is the slight favorite in this match-up owing to her superior technical aptitude.

Pick: Andreeva to win in three sets.

