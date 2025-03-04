Indian Wells 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details
Fixture: Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette
Date: TBD
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)
Prize Money: $8,963,700
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette preview
The opening round of the 2025 Indian Wells will have home hope Peyton Stearns lock horns with Magda Linette in an exciting encounter.
Stearns, who will be playing just her third Indian Wells, comes into the tournament off the back of some underwhelming results. Her 7-7 win loss record for the year comprises opening-round exits at the Australian Open, Adelaide and Austin.
Her only result worth taking note of so far this year has been a run to the last-16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she beat the likes of Ons Jabeur and Zheng Qinwen.
Linette, meanwhile, too would be keen on getting past the poor form that saw her succumb to early losses at the Australian Open as well as the Middle East series.
The Pole did make a quarterfinal in Abu Dhabi but gave way to doubts about match-fitness whe she decided to end her encounter against Zeynep Sonmez early due to an issue with her leg at the Merida Open. Her win-loss record does not reach much better, having scored 6 wins to 7 losses.
Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette head-to-head
Steans and Linette have never crossed paths before, so their head-to-head stands tied at a 0-0 deadlock.
Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette prediction
Both Peyton Stearns and Magda Linette have had the biggest results of their respective careers on the claycourt but have enjoyed the odd success on hardcourt too.
The conditions at Indian Wells, which has one the slowest hardcourts on Tour, reward patience, and neither woman is afraid of engaging in a long draw-out rally from the back of the court.
Stearns possesses a slight edge given the higher effectiveness of her first serve, which generates quick points every now and then. She will also look to be the aggressor and take the game to Linette.
The Pole is usually at her best when defending and redirecting the shots coming from the other end, but has taken the initiative to be more proactive on court in recent times. That said, this match may well include a lot of running and given her withdrawal from a match less than a week ago, physical issues may tilt this one in the American’s favor.
Prediction: Stearns to win in three sets.