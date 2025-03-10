  • home icon
Indian Wells 2025: Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

By Geoff Poundes
Modified Mar 10, 2025 10:56 GMT
Qinwen Zheng (L) vs Marta Kostyuk (Source: Getty)
Qinwen Zheng (L) vs Marta Kostyuk (Source: Getty)

Match Details

Fixture: Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk

Date: March 11, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk preview

Zheng at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Zheng at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Qinwen Zheng will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Zheng signaled a return to form in beating Victoria Azarenka in the last round, 6-3 6-4. Kostyuk defeated Caroline Dolehard, 6-3, 6-3.

22-year-old Kostyuk has had a good start to the year, reaching the quarterfinals at the Qatar Open. At the Australian Open in January, she lost in the third round to Paula Badosa in three sets. Last time out at the Merida Open she went to the Round of 32 before losing 4-6, 6-7(6) to Daria Saville.

Kostyuk's most notable victory this year, when she beat Coco Gauff in straight sets in Doha, seemed to suggest a strong season ahead. Her performances in Dubai and Akron may have stunted that progress, but a good run at Indian Wells will get her back on track.

Zheng, the WTA's World No. 9, has disappointed in 2025, after a strong end to 2024. Since dumping Anca Todoni out of the Australian Open, the 22-year-old Olympic champion lost her next three matches, losing to Laura Siegemund in the second round at Melbourne, to Ons Jabeur in Qatar and then to Peyton Stearns in Dubai, despite starting the match well.

Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

Zheng and Kostyuk have played twice on the WTA tour, with the head-to-head currently at 1-1. Kostyuk won on clay in Stuttgart in 2024, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, and Zheng won on the Montreal hardcourt in 2023, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk odds

PlayersMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Qinwen Zheng-205-5.5 (+220)Over 12.5 (+102)
Marta Kostyuk+163+5.5 (-315)Over 11.5 (-124)
(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Qinwen Zheng vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

Kostyuk at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Kostyuk at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

World No. 19 Kostyuk made it to the semifinals last year, losing to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek 2-6, 1-6. The 22-year-old Ukrainian's all-court game suits Indian Wells. Meanwhile, Zheng's defeat of Azarenka is her best win at Indian Wells, and she showed poise under pressure as the Belarusian lost her temper during the match.

Zheng has shown a marked improvement since her coach Pere Riba returned from surgery, and her showing against Azarenka suggested that she's ready to kickstart her year. Their head-to-head indicates that this match will go the full distance. Kostyuk's experience at Indian Wells should see her go through, particularly if she recaptures the form she showed in Doha.

Pick: Kostyuk in three sets.

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
