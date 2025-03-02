Indian Wells 2025 qualifying: Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja preview

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Ajla Tomljanovic will lock horns with Julieta Pareja in the first round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open qualifiers on Monday, March 3.

Tomljanovic commenced her season at the Adelaide International, where she lost to Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifiers. The Australian registered her first win at the Australian Open, as she got back at Krueger in the opener. She then lost to Diana Shnaider in the second round.

Tomljanovic had an impressive run in her most recent campaign at the ATX Open. She defeated seventh-seed Katie Volynets, Jodie Anna Burrage, and Ena Shibahara before suffering a hard-fought loss against Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Pareja will mark her first appearance of the season at the WTA 1000 event qualifiers. The 16-year-old has mostly played in ITF and junior-level tournaments. She played her last competitive match at the ITF W60 Las Vegas in October 2024. The American defeated top-seed Hanna Chang en route to her runner-up finish.

Pareja narrowly missed out on the 2024 US Open main draw. The American defeated Kayla Day and Lucrezia Stefanini before losing to Kimberly Birrell in the final round.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head record stands at 0-0 ahead of Monday's fixture.

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ajla Tomljanovic Julieta Pareja

(Odds will be updated once available)

Ajla Tomljanovic vs Julieta Pareja prediction

Tomljanovic had a rough start to the season. However, she will be high on confidence after a brilliant run at the ATX Open. The Australian will be keen to build on this momentum and qualify for the main draw at Indian Wells.

Pareja is at the early stages of her career. The American has hardly played any match on the main tour, and Tomljanovic may be her toughest opponent so far. It will be a valuable experience, if not a positive result, for the young American.

Hence, Tomljanovic is the favorite heading into the match. Her aggressive playing style and powerful groundstrokes will be difficult for the young American to overcome.

Pick: Tomljanovic to win in straight sets.

