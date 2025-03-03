Indian Wells 2025 qualifying: Brandon Holt vs Damir Dzumhur preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Holt vs (5) Damir Dzumhur
Date: March 3, 2025
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025
Round: First Round (Qualifying)
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US
Category: ATP 1000
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize Money: $13,042,410
Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN
Brandon Holt vs Damir Dzumhur preview
World No. 144 Brandon Holt will take on World No. 90 Damir Dzumhur in the first qualification round of the BNP Paribas Open.
Holt played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger Circuit last year. He captured titles in the Indian Wells 1 Challenger and the ITF Bakersfield event in California. He also participated in the Cincinnati Open but was defeated by Arthur Fils in the first round.
The American will enter Indian Wells on the back of a title-winning run in the Bengaluru Challenger. He cruised past Petr Bar Biryukov and Billy Harris en route to the final and then overpowered Shintaro Mochizuki to lift the title. Holt defeated the Japanese player in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Damir Dzumhur clinched six titles on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. He also participated in the Hangzhao Open and the Almaty Open but couldn't get past the first round. Maximilian Marterer defeated him in Almaty, 7-5, 6-4.
The Bosnian will enter Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal run in the Chile Open. After breezing past Corentin Moutet and Mariano Navone in the first two rounds, he came up short against Sebastian Baez. The Argentine defeated Dzumhur in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
Brandon Holt vs Damir Džumhur head-to-head
The head-to-head between Holt and Dzumhur is locked at 0-0.
Brandon Holt vs Damir Dzumhur odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Brandon Holt vs Damir Džumhur prediction
Both players had a promising run on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. Holt will be familiar with the conditions at the Indian Wells Garden after claiming the Challenger title last year. He has a solid all-around game but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents on tour.
Dzumhur, on the other hand, put up a promising performance on clay in the South American swing last month. If he replicates the same form on hardcourts, he could give Holt a run for his money on Monday. The Bosnian has also featured in the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open four times in the past.
Considering their skill set and recent results on tour, a close contest will be on the cards in the first qualifier. Holt has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Dzumhur, but the Bosnian should be able to edge this one and begin with a win.
Pick: Dzumhur to win in three sets.