Indian Wells 2025 qualifying: Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (12) Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $13,042,410

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Eubanks plays a backhand slice on the main tour : Source: Getty

World No. 104 Christopher Eubanks will take on World No. 150 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first qualification round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Trending

Eubanks had a mediocre season last year as she amassed 11 wins from 30 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Hall Of Fame Open and a quarterfinal finish in the Halle Open. He also reached the second round of the Miami Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

The American will enter Indian Wells after first-round exits in the Dallas Open and the Delray Beach Open. He was eliminated by Matteo Arnaldi in Dallas and Reilly Opelka in Delray Beach. Opelka defeated Eubanks in one hour and 26 minutes, 6-3, 7-6(7).

Ad

Basilashvili in action at the 50th ABN AMRO Open 2023 - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Nikoloz Basilashvili, meanwhile, played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. He chalked up a title-winning run in the Seoul Challenger and also secured a runner-up finish in the Murcia Challenger.

Ad

The Georgian will enter Indian Wells on the back of a solid quarterfinal finish in Montpellier. He outfoxed the likes of Mikhail Kukushkin and Arthur Rinderknech en route to the last eight, but couldn't make his mark against Andrey Rublev. The Russian picked up the win in the first set as Basilashvili was forced to retire due to injury.

Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Basilashvili leads the head-to-head against Eubanks 2-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Ad

Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks Nikoloz Basilashvili

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Christopher Eubanks vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Eubanks in action at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic - Source: Getty

Christopher Eubanks has made a slow start to the season with just one win out of four matches so far. He will be eager to get things right on home soil and make a valuable contribution to the BNP Paribas Open. The American likes to rely on his potent serve and has a decent all-around game.

Ad

Basilashvili, on the contrary, played a full season on the ATP Challenger circuit last year. He seems to have worked on his weaknesses and looks determined to register a big result on tour. The Georgian has a versatile all-around game and great anticipation skills on the court.

Basilashvili is a former runner-up in the BNP Paribas Open and will be keen to make his seventh appearance in the main draw this year. He will be up against an out-of-form Eubanks on Monday and shouldn't have too many problems against the American. The 33-year-old is a clear favourite to begin with a win.

Pick: Basilashvili to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback