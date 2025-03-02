Indian Wells 2025 qualifying: Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara preview

Baptiste in action at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

12th seed Hailey Baptise will take on Ena Shibahara in the first qualification round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Baptiste is constantly improving her game on the main tour. She reached the third round of the Wuhan Open and the second round of the French Open, which were her best results in 2024. She started her campaign by cruising past Kayla Day in Paris but came up shy against Jasmine Paolini.

The American has made a decent start to this season, amassing a quarterfinal run in the 2025 ASB Classic. She will enter Indian Wells on the back of early exits in Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Shibahara in action at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Ena Shibahara, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She reached the second round of the US Open and the Prague Open, which were her best results in 2024.

The Japanese will enter Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal run in Austin. She outfoxed the likes of Kaja Juvan and Kimberly Birrell en route to the last eight, but couldn't make her mark against Ajla Tomljanovic. The Australian defeated her in a close three-set bout, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(8).

Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara head-to-head

The head-to-head between Baptiste and Shibahara is locked at 0-0.

Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hailey Baptiste Ena Shibahara

Odds will be updated when available.

Hailey Baptiste vs Ena Shibahara prediction

Baptiste plays a backhand slice in the 2024 Wuhan Open - Source: Getty

Both players have made an optimistic start to the season but need to raise their level to challenge the best players on tour. Baptiste reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open last year and will be eager to impress again this time around. She has a powerful all-around game and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Shibahara, on the contrary, is making her debut at the BNP Paribas Open this year. She chalked up her best result on tour by reaching the quarterfinals of the ATX Open last week. The Japanese qualifier likes to play an offensive brand of tennis and has a versatile all-around game.

Baptiste will be a slight favourite to come out on top, considering her experience on the main tour and healthy record in the BNP Paribas Open. While the American will have a tough task on her hands, she should be able to outlast Shibahara in the first round.

Pick: Baptiste to win in three sets.

