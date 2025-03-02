Indian Wells 2025 Qualifying: Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer

Date: March 3, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer preview

Taylor Townsend of the United States returns a shot against Paula Badosa of Spain during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

World No. 82 Taylor Townsend will face the former World No. 12 Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the qualifying event at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Monday, 03 February.

28-year-old Taylor Townsend won the doubles event at Australian Open and Dubai Open this year, but lost all five of her singles matches this season. The American started the year as World No. 68 but is ranked 89 in the Live WTA Rankings now. Her ranking is expected to fall further if she fails to qualify for the main round in Indian Wells.

On the other hand, 35-year-old Yanina Wickmayer missed more than half of the last season due to an injury. She returned to the court in January after an eight-month break, and won a match in an ITF W35 event in Luxembourg, before retiring in the second round match.

Last year she lost her first qualifying round at the BNP Paribas Open, and hence, would be hoping to do better this time.

Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium in action during her game against Alize Cornet of France At The Transylvania Open 2024 Round Of 32 Women's WTA 250 Tournament In Cluj-Napoca - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer head-to-head

Taylor Townsend leads the head-to-head record 1-0 against Yanina Wickmayer as she won their only previous meeting in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-0, at the 2015 ASB Classic in Auckland.

Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Taylor Townsend TBD TBD TBD Yanina Wickmayer TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be added when available)

Taylor Townsend vs Yanina Wickmayer prediction

Taylor Townsend has made nine main round appearances at the BNP Paribas Open in the past, winning only four of them. Last year, she ended a five-match losing streak in the main round matches at Indian Wells, when she defeated Magda Linette in three sets.

The American lost to 21st seed Anna Kalinskaya in the second round at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open, and will be defending 65 points in the WTA Rankings. Her best result at a WTA 1000 event came in 2024, when she stunned Jelena Ostapenko to reach the Quarterfinal at the Canadian Open.

Yanina Wickmayer has made 10 main draw appearances in Indian Wells in the past and she has a 13-10 win-loss record at the event. She reached the semifinal of the BNP Paribas Open in 2011, when she lost to Marion Bartoli.

The Belgian has not qualified for the main draw in Indian Wells since 2018, and holds a 44-56 win-loss record in the main draw matches at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Pick: Taylor Townsend to win in three sets

