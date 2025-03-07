Indian Wells 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils preview

The second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will have Sebastian Korda lock horns with Gael Monfils in an exciting encounter.

Korda, the 24th seed at this year's tournament, will be keen on rediscovering the form that saw him make it to the final of the Adelaide International at the beginning of the year. He had beaten the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina before falling to Felix Auger Aliassime in the summit clash.

The American has since made early exits at the Australian Open and Open 13 to put together a 3-3 win-loss record for the season.

Monfils won his opener in straight sets. (Source: Getty)

Monfils, meanwhile, will be keen on building on his solid start to the season. The Frenchman had lifted a title at the ASB Classic, beating the likes of Taylor Fritz and putting up a close game against Ben Shelton in the fourth round at the Australian Open.

His progress was halted momentarily after a first-round loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Dubai Tennis Championships, but Monfils still has an impressive 9-3 win-loss record to show for this season. He picked up his 10th win over Jan-Lennard Struff, winning a straight sets opener here at Indian Wells.

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Korda and Monfils have never crossed paths, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda

TBD TBD

TBD

Gael Monfils TBD TBD

TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils prediction

Serve is a big weapon for Sebastian Korda (Source: Getty)

Sebastian Korda and Gael Monfils possess contrasting styles of play, with the former being a more aggressive baseliner and the latter a crafty counterpuncher.

Korda relies heavily on his big serve and groundstrokes to win points. He is also proficient in the frontcourt and likes to end points quickly at the net. That sort of style, however, works better on quicker courts. His poor 2-3 record at Indian Wells then is rather unsurprising. Monfils, on the other hand, has a more prolific 20-14 record at the venue. The slow conditions at Indian Wells will allow him that extra bit of time on the ball, and he will look to extend the rallies as much as he can.

Korda tends to go off-kilter when met with astute defence, and that is what he will be up against when he takes on Monfils. The Frenchman, at 38, continues to break new ground for himself and has the momentum needed to stage another upset.

Prediction: Monfils to win in three sets

