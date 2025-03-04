Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin

Date: March 5, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,963,700

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin preview

Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

The first round of Indian Wells 2025 will feature an exciting battle between two Americans who are Grand Slam champions, Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin. Both players have had topsy-turvy careers but will be eager to perform their best in front of their home crowd.

Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, has been struggling with her form for a long time now. She has not won since Wimbledon 2024, as she has participated in nine tournaments after that but has not scored a single victory. As the American is in search of her first victory of the year, Indian Wells is the perfect stage for her to get the scorecard ticking in front of her home crowd.

Stephens, a 31-year-old veteran, received a wildcard this season. This will be her 14th appearance at the tournament. Last year, she reached the third round of the tournament, but she was defeated in three sets by 11th seed Daria Kasatkina. Her best performance at Indian Wells came in 2014, when she reached the quarterfinals but fell short again in three sets against Italy’s Flavia Pennetta.

On the other hand, Sofia Kenin, a former Australian Open champion, has displayed slow improvement in her journey to re-establish herself among the elite. Although injuries and inconsistency have plagued her over the last couple of years, she remains a dangerous player when in rhythm.

She is coming off an impressive campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was eventually beaten by sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinal round. But before losing to Rybakina, she beat some formidable opponents like Jasmine Paolini, Marta Kostyuk and Donna Vekic in the previous rounds.

This is Kenin’s sixth main draw appearance at Indian Wells. Last year, she was knocked out in the first round itself by Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria in straight sets. The 26-year-old has not been able to stamp her authority on her home turf, as she has not even advanced to the third round of the tournament in all her attempts.

The winner of this matchup will face 12th seed Daria Kasatkina in the second round, who is waiting there already after receiving a first-round bye.

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Stephens and Kenin have faced each other twice on the WTA Tour, with the head-to-head tied at 1-1. Their last encounter came at the Indian Wells back in 2023, where Kenin decimated her compatriot in the first round 6-4, 6-1.

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sloane Stephens TBD TBD TBD Sofia Kenin TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Sloane Stephens vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Stephens, currently ranked outside the top 100, is clearly out of form. But if the 31-year-old can somehow bring out her ability to absorb pace and show her counter-punching skills to neutralise Kenin’s aggressive groundstrokes, there’s a possibility she can ignite a spark in the match.

Meanwhile, Kenin, who is currently ranked World No. 47, is a favourite to win the match considering all the factors. Her aggressive baseline game, complemented with the backhand slice dropshots to break the rhythm of the opponent is lethal for any opponent.

This match is a marquee clash in the first-rounds of the tournament, as two American stars lock horns against each other on the opening day. It promises to kick off the Indian Wells in style and attract a lot of eyeballs to the event.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.

