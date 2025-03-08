Indian Wells 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini (28)

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, DAZN

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a shot to Thiago Seryboth Wild of Brazil during the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

World No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles third round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Saturday, 9 March.

Tsitsipas has a winning streak of six matches, as he won the Dubai Open title last week. He defeated Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-2, 6-4 in his second round match in Indian Wells.

The 26-year-old did not have a great start to the season, as he lost in the first round of the Australian Open against Alex Michelsen and first round of the Qatar Open against Hamad Medjedovic.

On the other hand, Berrettini defeated Australia's Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 7-6(2) in the second round and has a 6-5 win-loss record this season.

The Italian earned a win against Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open and lost to Jack Draper in three sets in the quarterfinals. He defeated Gael Monfils and Christopher O'Connell in Dubai last week, before losing to Tsitsipas.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a forehand in his match against Christopher O'Connell of Australia at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads his Italian opponent 4-1 in the head-to-head record, but it does not include their first meeting, which was in the qualifying round of the 2017 US Open and Tsitsipas won that in a three-set thriller.

On the ATP Tour, they have met three times on the hard court and Tsitsipas emerged victorious in all of those meetings, including their last match in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open last week.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas TBD TBD TBD Matteo Berrettini TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Matteo Berrettini prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 8-6 win-loss record at the BNP Paribas Open and has not reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells since 2021. The former World No. 3 has never won any Masters 1000 title on hard courts and all of his (3) Masters 1000 titles so far are on clay courts.

Former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini has a 4-5 win-loss record in Indian Wells and his best performance at the BNP Paribas Open came in 2022, when he reached the fourth round and lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in three sets.

The Italian has not reached quarterfinals at any Masters 1000 event on hard courts since 2019, when he reached the semifinals in Shanghai.

Tsitsipas would be the favorite to win this third round match in Indian Wells as he has never lost to Matteo Berrettini on hard courts. The winner of this match will face the winner of Holger Rune and Ugo Humbert.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets

