Indian Wells 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (30) Alejandro Tabilo

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Round of 32

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: US - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo preview

ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is the third seed in Indian Wells, and will be looking to improve on an average start to the year. The American crashed out of the Australian Open in the third round to Gael Monfils in January, and then suffered an early exit in Dallas. He did reach the quarterfinal at Delray Beach, but was defeated by eventual finalist, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Fritz is a previous winner at Indian Wells, taking home the title with a commanding win over Rafael Nadal in 2022 to capture his first Masters title. Last year, he went out at the last 16 stage to Holger Rune. Fritz will be hoping the Sunshine Swing gets his season on track. He beat Matteo Gigante comfortably in the last round, 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Tabilo is the Wold No. 31, but has had a poor start to 2025. At Indian Wells, the two-time ATP tour winner has got past the first round of a tournament for the first time this year. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Roberto Carballés in four sets, and since then has crashed out of Argentina, Chile and Rio at the first hurdle.

Tabilo put Dusan Lajovic to the sword 6-3 7-5 to set up the match with Fritz. He'll be hoping that opening win at the BNP Paribas event signals a return to form.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo head-to-head

Fritz and Tabilo have played three times on the ATP tour, with Fritz leading the head-to-head 3-0. They played in the third round at Wimbledon last year, with the American progressing by 7-6(3), 6-3,7-5. They also played at this tournament a year ago, with Fritz winning 7-6(2), 6-2.

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -770 -3.5 (-295) Over 12.5 (-117 Alejandro Tabilo +540 +3.5 (+205) Over 8.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Fritz' serve has been his main weapon in 2025, with 132 aces on a hardcourt and only 18 double faults before this week. In previous meeting with Tabilo, the American was simply too powerful for the Chilean. The World No. 4 has only improved since those encounters.

Fritz has had a less than busy start to the Sunshine Swing, playing fewer tournaments. He won the tournament only two years ago, and has the superior resume and track record, including dominance in their head-to-head. So expect him to win comfortably.

Pick: Fritz to win in straight sets.

