Indian Wells 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper

Date: March 12, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper preview

Fritz serves during a match in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Third seed Taylor Fritz will take on Jack Draper in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Fritz has been one of the most consistent players over the last few years. After a title-winning run in the United Cup, he chalked up a third-round appearance in the Australian Open. Despite a resilient effort against Gael Monfils, the Frenchman defeated him in four sets, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4.

The American entered Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal exit in Dallas. He started his campaign with a solid win over Matteo Gigante and then brushed aside Alejandro Tabilo in the third round. Fritz outfoxed the Chilean Tabilo in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Draper plays a running forehand in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Jack Draper, meanwhile, is blossoming into a serious competitor on tour. He's made an optimistic start to the season by amassing nine wins from 11 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Qatar Open. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

The 23-year-old started his campaign in Indian Wells with a confident win over Joao Fonseca. He overpowered Jenson Brooksby in the third round, 7-5, 6-4. Draper is making his third appearance in Indian Wells this year.

Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 2-2. Draper won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Paris Masters.

Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper odds

Taylor Fritz vs Jack Draper prediction

Drapers in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is constantly improving his game on tour. He came close to opening his account at the Majors but Jannik Sinner stood in his way in New York last year. The American has made an excellent start in Indian Wells and will be expected to make a deep run.

Draper, on the contrary, is among the most in-form players on tour. He will feel gutted to miss out on the title in Doha and hopes to make a significant impact soon this year. The Brit will have a tough task on his hands against Fritz but has the potential to challenge the American.

The California crowd can expect a thrilling battle between the duo on Tuesday. Three of their last four encounters have gone the distance. Draper might be in slightly better form on tour, but Fritz's record in Indian Wells should see him through to the next round.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.

