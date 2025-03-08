Indian Wells 2025: Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN, TSN

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie preview

Tommy Paul at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photos: Getty)

10th seed Tommy Paul will lock horns with Cameron Norrie in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Following a first-round bye, Paul began his campaign here against fellow American Tristan Boyer. The former broke the latter's serve at the start of the opening set to put himself in the lead, though both were quickly back on even terms.

However, Paul had the upper hand once again, and went on a four-game run to take the set. He was unstoppable in the second set, and conceded only one game in it to score a comfortable 6-3, 6-1 win in a little over an hour.

Ad

Norrie was up against Luca Nardi, who stunned Novak Djokovic here a year ago, in the first round, and beat him 6-0, 6-3. He took on 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka for a spot in the third round.

The first set went Lehecka's way as he was the only one to secure a break of serve in it. The roles were reversed in the second set, and Norrie snagged the decisive break of serve in the 10th game of the set to clinch it.

Ad

The Brit struck first in the third set to go 4-2 up but Lehecka managed to get back on serve in no time. Norrie held three match points on his opponent's serve while he served to remain in the contest at 5-4 but failed to convert them. Nevertheless, he got the job done on his second try as he secured a break of serve in the 12th game to wrap up a 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 comeback win.

Ad

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Norrie enjoys a 3-1 advantage in this rivalry. He won their most recent encounter at Wimbledon 2022 in straight sets.

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul

-325 +1.5 (-1000)

Over 21.5 (-115)

Cameron Norrie +240

-1.5 (+450)

Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

While Paul didn't encounter enough resistance in the previous round, Norrie was made to work hard by Lehecka until the end. However, the Brit eventually subdued his opponent. He's a different player at Indian Wells, the venue of his biggest career triumph.

Ad

Norrie won the title here back in 2021, and he ousted Paul along the way as well. The American had won their previous encounter that year in Melbourne, and it remains his only win in this rivalry even now. While the Brit tallied another couple of wins after that, their careers have gone in opposite directions since their previous meeting at Wimbledon 2022.

Paul has established himself as a top 10 player, while Norrie has fallen down on the list of credible threats. The latter has also lost his last seven matches against top 20 players, and 17 of his last 20 matches as well. Given his record against quality opposition, it's going to be a tall order for him to one-up the American this time.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback