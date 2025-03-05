Indian Wells 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Clervie Ngounoue preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs (Q)Clervie Ngounoue

Date: March 6, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Victoria Azarenka vs Clervie Ngounoue preview

Victoria Azarenka in action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka will take on US qualifier Clervie Ngounoue in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Whoever wins, will face eighth seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

Azarenka has had a disappointing start to the 2025 season, winning only two out of six matches so far. The Belarusian last appeared at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she faced Anhelina Kalinina in the first round.

Azarenka came back from a set down to beat the Ukrainian 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 and set up a second-round clash with Iga Swiatek. Here, the Pole thrashed the Belarusian 6-0, 6-2.

The BNP Paribas Open qualifiers was Ngounoue's first piece of tennis action in 2025. The teenager beat Rebecca Marinoo 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach the final round, where she was up against Sonay Kartal.

Here, Ngounoue found herself a set and a break down but she bounced back to win 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 win and reach the main draw of a WTA 1000 event for the very first time in her career. It will also be the American's first piece of main-draw action on the WTA Tour since the Citi Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Clervie Ngounoue head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they have not had any prior encounters so far on the WTA Tour.

Victoria Arenka vs Clervie Ngounoue odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka -235 -1.5 +100) Over 20.5 (-135)

Clervie Ngounoue +180 +1

5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Victoria Azarenka vs Clervie Ngounoue prediction

Azarenka will enter the match as the favorite to win given her experience. The Belarusian's first-serve numbers were not particularly impressive during the Middle-East swing, as she won just 77 out of 128 points (60.2%) on it. The 35-year-old also served 15 double faults and will have to be careful not to produce too many of those, regardless of the opposition.

While Azarenka is a good counterpuncher, she will be eager to fetch a dominant win and will look to be aggressive from the start. She has had a few weeks to reset and should be in a good frame of mind entering the match.

Ngounoue's won 70 out of 104 points (67.3%) on her first serve during the Indian Wells qualifiers, producing seven aces while serving ten double faults. The teenager likes to play aggressively all across the court and will have to produce something real special if she is to get the better of Azarenka.

While the Belarusian has had her frailties over the past couple of months, she should be able ro get the better of the inexperienced Ngounoue and reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets.

