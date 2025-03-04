Indian Wells 2025: Women's final round qualification predictions ft. Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Lepchenko, Ajla Tomljanovic vs Zeynep Sonmez

The qualifiers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells have reached its closing phase, with the final round taking place on March 3. So, far there have been some interesting matches in the wome's singles qualification, with nine seeded players out in the first round.

The final round promises some interesting fixtures, with Kimberly Birrell facing Cristina Bucsa while we will also witness an all-American clash between Taylor Townsend and Varvara Lepchenko. The likes of Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville and Eva Lys will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles final qualifiers at the BNP Paribas Open.

#1. Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Lepchenko

Fourth seed Taylor Townsend will face Varvara Lepchenko in the final qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Both players won their respective previous matches in straight sets, with Townsend registering a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win over Yanina Wickmayer while Lepchenko saw off higher-ranked Anca Todoni 7-6(3), 6-3.

Neither player has won a single main-draw match so far on the WTA Tour this year. Townsend might have the edge considering her higher ranking and more frequent main-draw appearances, and if the 28-year-old can replicate her performance from her previous fixture, there is a good chance of her qualifying for the main draw in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Townsend.

#2. Ajla Tomljanovic vs Zeynep Sonmez

23rd seed Ajla Tomljanovic will take on sixth seed Zeynep Sonmez in the final qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Both players registered comprehensive wins in their previous fixtures, with the Aussie beating Julieta Pareja 6-4, 6-4 while the Turk triumphed 6-2, 6-2 over Wei Sijia.

Tomjlanovic has won four of seven main-draw matches so far in 2025 while Sonmez has won two out of five. While the Turk is the higher-ranked player between the two, the Aussie is coming off a semifinal run at the ATX Open and with momentum on her side, along with experience, there is a very good chance of her coming out on top and reaching the main draw in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Ajla Tomljanovic.

#3. Kimberly Birrell vs Cristina Bucsa

Top seed Kimberly Birrell will take on Cristina Bucsa in the final qualiying round of the BNP Paribas Open. They last faced in a Citi Open qualifier back in 2022, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Both players registered straight-set wins in their respective previous fixtures, with Birrell thrashing Kristina Penickova 6-3, 6-0 while Bucsa triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over Sara Errani.

The Aussie might have the edge entering this match given that she has won six out of ten main-draw matches so far in 2025, including a win over Emma Navarro, Bucsa, on the other hand, has won four out of nine main-draw fixtures so far this season. If Birrell can produce the kind of performance she did against Penickova, she should be able to get the win and reach the main draw in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Kimberly Birrell.

#4. Hailey Baptiste vs Leolia Jeanjean

12th seed Hailey Baptiste will take on Leolia Jeanjean in the final qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open. Their last encounter came in a WTA 125 event in 2023, with the Frenchwoman bagging a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Both player registered contrasting wins in their respective opening qualifiers, with Baptiste grinding out a 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 win over Ena Shibahara while Jeanjean beat 24th seed Mananchaya Samangkaew 6-2, 6-4. The American has won three out of six main-draw matches so far in 2025 while the Frenchwoman is yet to win one.

While it wasn't smooth sailing for Baptiste in her previous match, a slightly better form and crowd support should see her through to the main draw in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Hailey Baptiste

#5. Daria Saville vs Maria Lourdes Carle

Daria Saville will take on 14th seed Maria Lourdes Carle for a place in the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Aussie came back from a set down to win her previous qualifier 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 over 11th seed Jill Teichmann while the Argentina bagged a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Petra Martic.

Lourdes Carle has won just one main-draw match so far in 2025 while Saville recently reached the semifinals of the Merida Open. The Aussie has produced some good tennis on her day and if she is at her best, there is a good chance of her progressing to the main draw in Indian Wells.

Predicted Winner: Daria Saville

