Indian Wells 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun

Date: March 9, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun preview

Zheng in action at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Eighth seed Zheng Qinwen will take on Lulu Sun in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Qinwen is a force to be reckoned with on the WTA tour but she has made a slow start to the season so far by amassing two wins from five matches, including a second-round exit in the Australian Open. After moving past Anca Alexia Todoni in the first round, she was eliminated by Laura Siegemund in Melbourne.

The Chinese No. 1 entered Indian Wells on the back of early exits in Dubai and Doha. She started her campaign with a solid win over Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-4. Qinwen is making her third appearance in Indian Wells this year.

Sun with the Newcomer of the Year trophy in the BNP Paribas Open - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lulu Sun, meanwhile, has been the surprise package on the main tour last year. She reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships via the qualifiers and also secured a runner-up finish in the Monterrey Open.

The Kiwi entered Indian Wells on the back of early exits in Doha, Dubai and Merida. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Rebecca Sramkova and then brushed aside Linda Noskova in the second round. Sun defeated the Czech Noskova in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun head-to-head

Sun leads the head-to-head against Qinwen 1-0. She defeated the Chinese most recently in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen Lulu Sun

Odds will be updated when available.

Zheng Qinwen vs Lulu Sun prediction

Qinwen in action at the Desert Smash 2025 event - Source: Getty

Both players need a strong result in Indian Wells to kick-start their season. Qinwen will be pleased with her performance in the second round and will hope to build momentum in the third. She won 62% of her first serve points and fired four aces against Azarenka.

Lulu Sun, meanwhile, has been clinical in Indian Wells so far. She entered the event on the back of one win from nine matches on tour but has tipped the scales in her favor. The Kiwi will take some stopping on Saturday and could give Qinwen a run for her money.

Considering their record on the main tour Qinwen will be a slight favorite to come out on top. If the Chinese begins well and keeps her composure till the end, she could have the final say in this hectic encounter.

Pick: Qinwen to win in three sets.

