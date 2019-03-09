×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open 2019: Sam Querrey vs Milos Raonic, Preview and Prediction

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Preview
16   //    09 Mar 2019, 14:08 IST

2017 BNP Paribas Open - Day 12
2017 BNP Paribas Open - Day 12

The fit again Milos Raonic takes on the American veteran Sam Querrey in the round of 64 at the 2019 Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open.

The two big servers with ferocious forehands have met each other five times so far, with the Canadian edging the head to head record 3-2. It is interesting to note that it was the American who had won their first two encounters, but Raonic has won their last three matches.

Of the three hard court matches between them, it is Raonic again who leads the head to head record by winning two of those. In fact, their most recent match was at the quarter final stage of the BNP Paribas Open last year. Thanks to a steep dip in Querrey’s ranking since then, they are meeting at such an initial stage of the tournament.

Querrey’s form has not been great so far. He began the year by losing in the second round at Sydney international to Gilles Simon. He followed that up with a first round exit at the Australian Open.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 4
BNP Paribas Open - Day 4

As the sixth seed, he reached the semi-finals of the New York Open, but then went on to lose in the second round at Acapulco. Though he won his first match at Indian Wells, the performance was far from impressive.

In three tight sets, he got the better of the unheralded Matteo Berrettini. In fact, he won nine points less than his opponent in the match, and got broken four times to the three that he managed on the Italian’s serve.

In the second round, he will have to perform much better, especially on his serve, because he is unlikely to get many opportunities to break the big serving Canadian’s serve. However, what evens out the match a bit is that Raonic too has not been in the very best of form.

After two back to back quarter final showings at Brisbane and the Australian Open, he has lost early in his next two tournaments, at Rotterdam and Dubai. So, he too is not coming to Indian Wells full of confidence.

Advertisement

But as things stand now, Raonic does come across as the favourite, though not an overwhelming one, by any stretch of imagination.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in 3 Sets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
BNP Paribas Open 2019 Canada Tennis USA Tennis Milos Raonic Sam Querrey Tennis Schedule 2019
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Venus Williams vs Petra Kvitova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Quarter Final: Milos Raonic vs Lucas Pouille, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Roger Federer vs Peter Gojowczyk, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
5 Angriest Tennis Players Of All Time
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019, Indian Wells: Results and updates from Day 1
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Azarenka notches win in the opening round
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open 2019: Svitolina avoids upset with late surge win over Kenin
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Semi Final: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us