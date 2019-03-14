Indian Wells: Federer, Nadal in quarters

DUBAI, March 1, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot during the singles quarterfinal match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2019 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2019. Roger Federer won 2-0 to proceed to the semifinals. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled/IANS)

Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Swiss Roger Federer, a five times Indian Wells champion, has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tournament, the first Masters 1000 of the season, by defeating the UK's Kyle Edmund 6-1 and 6-4 in 64 minutes.

Federer, current world number four, disarmed his opponent from the beginning and took the first five games on Wednesday.

The Briton improved in the second set, but in the fifth game could not avoid a key break that led to victory for the Swiss and his advance, for the thirteenth time in his career, to the quarterfinals of the California desert classic tournament, reports Efe news.

On the other hand, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, current world No. 2, got his ticket to the quarterfinals after beating Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes.

His rival in the quarterfinals will be Russian Karen Khachanov who beat American John Isner 6-4 and 7-6 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza was eliminated in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells losing 6-0 and 6-1 in 53 minutes against the young Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who is 18-years-old.

Andreescu will face the winner of the match between Ukrainian Elina Svitolina and Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals of the tournament.