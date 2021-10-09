Indian Wells 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: 9 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will begin his quest for a maiden Indian Wells title against home favorite Mackenzie McDonald in the second round on Saturday. While Medvedev received a first-round bye, McDonald overcame James Duckworth 6-3, 6-3.

Medvedev is returning to competitive tennis for the first time since winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open. He did take part in the Laver Cup, where he thrashed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-0 in his only match.

The Russian has now won 16 of his last 17 matches during the American hardcourt swing. One of those wins came against McDonald at Cincinnati.

Medvedev's only loss during this period was to compatriot Andrey Rublev, who beat him 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Cincinnati Masters.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev after beating Mackenzie McDonald at the 2021 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev leads Mackenzie McDonald 4-0 in their head-to-head. The Russian is yet to drop a set against the American.

The two have already locked horns twice this year. The Russian beat McDonald in straight sets at the Australian Open as well as at the Cincinnati Masters.

Such is the lopsided nature of their match-up that Medvedev has also beaten the American on clay, which is by far the Russian's weakest surface.

Interestingly, Medvedev and McDonald have faced each other at Indian Wells before, with the top seed beating the 26-year-old American in the 2019 edition of the event.

Daniil Medvedev vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Daniil Medvedev will be extra motivated to do well at Indian Wells, given that this is the only hardcourt Masters 1000 event in which he has never made it beyond the third round.

But the 25-year-old enters the draw as a Grand Slam champion, meaning there will be an added amount of pressure on him to deliver.

McDonald, however, faces an uphill battle against the top seed and will need a drastic lapse from Medvedev in order to score a famous upset.

But that is unlikely to happen given how solid Medvedev has been during the last couple of months.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

