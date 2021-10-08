Indian Wells 2021: Sebastian Korda vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (32) Sebastian Korda vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 9 October 2021

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,761,725

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sebastian Korda vs Frances Tiafoe preview

American youngsters Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe will lock horns in the second round at Indian Wells on Saturday.

Korda, seeded 32, received a bye in the first round. Tiafoe, on the other hand, knocked out mercurial Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-4 in just about an hour in his opening match.

The result marked Tiafoe's first win at Indian Wells since defeating compatriot Taylor Fritz in the first round in 2016. The 23-year-old had lost four consecutive matches at the Californian event after his win against Fritz, a streak he snapped by beating Paire.

While Tiafoe was far from his fluent best against Paire, he was consistent enough to outlast the error-prone Frenchman. The American broke Paire's serve four times in the match, while dropping his own just twice.

However, Tiafoe will have to improve his level when he takes on Sebastian Korda if he is to advance to the third round at Indian Wells for the first time in his career.

Korda, 21, is making his main-draw debut at Indian Wells this week. The only other time he entered the event was in 2018, when he took part in the qualifying draw but fell at the first hurdle.

The American has enjoyed a rather fruitful year so far, although he has struggled with form and injuries since the grasscourt season.

Korda had to retire midway through his first-round match at the US Open due to injury. He returned to action in San Diego, where he fell in the second round to Lorenzo Sonego.

Sebastian Korda vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe leads Sebastian Korda 1-0 in their head-to-head. The two faced off in New York in 2018, with Tiafoe winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Sebastian Korda vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe after beating Benoit Paire at the BNP Paribas Open

Sebastian Korda is arguably the more talented of the two players, but the fact that he has been struggling for form of late means Frances Tiafoe might have the edge in this contest.

Korda possesses a bigger forehand and serve, while Tiafoe owns the more dangerous backhand. Both players like to pull the trigger early on in rallies, meaning we could see plenty of winners and errors in this contest.

If Korda can stay consistent enough from the baseline, he might just be able to eke out the win.

Prediction: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram