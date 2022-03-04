Indian Wells Masters 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

The North American hardcourt swing kicks off next week with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, scheduled to be held from 9-20 March. A combined ATP and WTA event, it will see the crème de la crème of the tennis world vying for trophies.
The ATP Masters 1000 series makes a return to the calendar with this tournament while the women's section will be a WTA 1000 event. This year will mark the 48th edition of the men's event and 33rd of the women's competition.
The tournament was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic and was held in October last year due to logistical issues arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. Great Britain's Cameron Norrie and Spain's Paula Badosa went on to lift the biggest titles of their careers in the last edition.
This year, all eyes will be on Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, who will enter the Indian Wells Masters on the back of a 15-match winning streak. The Spaniard last won the tournament in 2013 and will be eager to lay his hands on the trophy after a gap of nine years.
With five-time champion Novak Djokovic unable to participate due to his unvaccinated status, the 21-time Major winner will fancy his chances of keeping the unbeaten streak going.
On the women's side, Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty and former winner Naomi Osaka will return to action after the first Slam of the year. The in-form Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Anett Kontaveit are also participating and will be looking to make an impact at Indian Wells.
On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the BNP Paribas Open:
ATP
Here's the list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Indian Wells Masters.
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beInNSPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia
Eurosport Nordics - Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland
PCCW - Hong Kong
Polsat - Poland
Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/Movistar - Spain
Tennis Channel - USA
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
WTA
Here's the list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Indian Wells tournament.
Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland
beIn SPORTS - Australia, France
Canal+ - Poland
DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan
DigiSport - Hungary, Romania
iQIYI - China
NowTV - Hong Kong
Okko Sport - Russia
O2 - Czech Republic
Starhub - Singapore
Supertennis - Italy
Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
TVP - Poland
Live streaming will also be available on the Official 2022 BNP Paribas Open mobile app for fans who will be onsite at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, apart from the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.