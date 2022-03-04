Indian Wells Masters 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

The North American hardcourt swing kicks off next week with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, scheduled to be held from 9-20 March. A combined ATP and WTA event, it will see the crème de la crème of the tennis world vying for trophies.

The ATP Masters 1000 series makes a return to the calendar with this tournament while the women's section will be a WTA 1000 event. This year will mark the 48th edition of the men's event and 33rd of the women's competition.

The tournament was called off in 2020 due to the pandemic and was held in October last year due to logistical issues arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. Great Britain's Cameron Norrie and Spain's Paula Badosa went on to lift the biggest titles of their careers in the last edition.

This year, all eyes will be on Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal, who will enter the Indian Wells Masters on the back of a 15-match winning streak. The Spaniard last won the tournament in 2013 and will be eager to lay his hands on the trophy after a gap of nine years.

With five-time champion Novak Djokovic unable to participate due to his unvaccinated status, the 21-time Major winner will fancy his chances of keeping the unbeaten streak going.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty with the Australian Open trophy on her visit to Uluru

On the women's side, Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty and former winner Naomi Osaka will return to action after the first Slam of the year. The in-form Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Anett Kontaveit are also participating and will be looking to make an impact at Indian Wells.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for the BNP Paribas Open:

ATP

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN

Live on

Streaming on the BNP Paribas Open app



A look at all the ways to watch and listen this year from Tennis Paradise



bit.ly/3IEC3si Nearly 120 hours of Indian Wells actionLive on @TennisChannel Streaming on the BNP Paribas Open appA look at all the ways to watch and listen this year from Tennis Paradise Nearly 120 hours of Indian Wells action 🎾👉Live on @TennisChannel 📺👉Streaming on the BNP Paribas Open app 📱A look at all the ways to watch and listen this year from Tennis Paradise ⤵️ bit.ly/3IEC3si

Here's the list of channels that will telecast the men's event at the Indian Wells Masters.

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beInNSPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia

Eurosport Nordics - Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland

PCCW - Hong Kong

Polsat - Poland

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Tennis Channel - USA

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

WTA

Here's the list of channels that will telecast the women's event at the Indian Wells tournament.

Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland

beIn SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Okko Sport - Russia

O2 - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

TVP - Poland

Live streaming will also be available on the Official 2022 BNP Paribas Open mobile app for fans who will be onsite at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, apart from the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

