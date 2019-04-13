×
Indian women empowered, but a lot more needed: Sania

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Apr 2019, 20:03 IST
IANS Image
Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Ace tennis player Sania Mirza feels India has made significant improvement in empowering women but there is sill more to be accomplished.

Gracing the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), here on Saturday, Sania said, "In India we have come a long way in women empowerment but lot needs to be done, especially in sports. Despite so many women excelling in sports, especially in badminton and wrestling, we have a lot to do."

"The women should be paid equal prize money in sports, a discrimination prevalent in all sports across the world," she remarked while speaking at a panel discussion, "women shaping the future', organised as part of the FLO FICCI annual session.

"My only regret is being a tennis player in the nation that loves cricket. Being a mother has made me realise I have selfless love in me. It made me a better person," Sania said.

Every year, the FICCI's annual session is held in April, culminating in review of the activities undertaken by FLO, as also the milestones achieved during the year. It brings into focus the progress made by FLO in the field of entrepreneurship development and professional excellence.

IANS
NEWS
