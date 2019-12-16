Injured Daniil Medvedev to miss Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Can Medvedev win a Grand Slam in 2020?

What's the story?

After winning his maiden title at the inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup, Russia's Daniil Medvedev has announced that he will not be making the trip to Abu Dhabi to play in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship due to concerns over a potential hip injury.

Instead, the world number 5 will travel to France to have a medical check-up and recharge his batteries ahead of the ATP Cup which will take place in a few weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Medvedev was one of the stand-out players in 2019. After a slow start to the year, the Russian was in inspired form post-Wimbledon and reached six finals in a row, including the US Open, where he narrowly lost to Rafael Nadal in 5 sets.

The heart of the matter

Fans will be disappointed with the news that Medvedev will not feature in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship as the prospect of the Russian facing either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic was a mouthwatering one.

However, considering the fact that the tournament will serve as just an exhibition, it is a wise decision for the Russian to pull out.

What's next?

The worst way for a player to begin a new tennis season would be to pick up an injury ahead of the Australian Open which is played in January. Medvedev is expected to be a strong contender at the first Grand Slam of 2020 and will want to be in peak physical condition for the tournament.

Champ 🇷🇺💪🏻🎾 So happy with my win in Saudi Arabia. Thanks @DiriyahCup for inviting me ✈️ What an amazing tournament u’ve done, hope to come back next year 🔝✅ pic.twitter.com/YRmlm8h6Rz — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) December 14, 2019