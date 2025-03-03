Is Coco Gauff coming into Indian Wells in crisis mode after back-to-back upsets?

Coco Gauff has become one of the top players on the main tour in recent years. She will enter Indian Wells after losing three matches in a row for the first time in the last two years. While critics may have strong views about her recent results, her current form could be a result of mental fatigue and exhaustion, which are common hurdles for athletes competing at the highest level.

Let's try to understand Gauff's situation here. The American made her debut at the 2019 Miami Open and stunned Caty McNally in the first round. Picking up a tour-level win at the age of 15 isn't every teenager's bailiwick, to say the least. Fast forward six years, she already has a Grand Slam singles title in her locker and recently won the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

While an outsider might not understand the demands of a professional player, it is worth noticing that Coco Gauff has been functioning in top gear for almost six years. She has constantly challenged herself against the best players on tour and is still pushing herself to reach new heights. While we may have an estimate of the physical demands, let's not forget about the mental challenges an athlete has to endure. Overcoming tough losses, handling fame, and dealing with criticism are all parts of being a top player on tour.

Beyond her early success, Coco Gauff was also named the highest-earning sportswoman in the world last year. She bagged $34.4 million (according to Forbes) and joined the likes of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, who've achieved similar success on tour. While the 20-year-old has shown incredible maturity to match the success, it is only natural to face roadblocks along the way.

Gauff's current dip in form does not come as a surprise. She showed signs of fatigue even in 2024. The American captured two titles in the form of the China Open and the WTA Finals last year but struggled to make an impact at the Majors. She was eliminated by Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the US Open and the Wimbledon Championships. She also entered the Summer Olympics as one of the favorites to win but was defeated by Donna Vekic in the third round.

Gauff is not the only youngster to have gone through a lean patch on tour. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain also made a similar start to the season last year. He failed to impress at the Australian Open and then suffered back-to-back losses in Buenos Aires and Rio De Janeiro. The 21-year-old silenced his critics with a successful title defence at Indian Wells and then went on to win the French Open and Wimbledon on tour.

Gauff is still the third-ranked player in the world and holds a near 1200-point lead from her near-rival Jessica Pegula. She is expected to compete at the BNP Paribas Open next week and will be one of the favourites to make a deep run. With more than 2000 points on the line, the American will be eager to find her form on home soil and regain some confidence on tour.

Talking about Gauff's recent conquerors, Paula Badosa and Marta Kostyuk have been silently putting in the hard yards on tour. Both players came close to defeating Gauff last year and finally avenged their losses this season. Considering the nature of the women's tour, the youngster will face stern challenges along the way. The top 25 players in the world always have a decent shout while competing against each other.

Despite her back-to-back losses, Gauff is not in crisis mode. She's a proven winner and has the maturity to turn things around at the highest level. The American will make her fifth appearance in the BNP Paribas Open next week. With a 70% win ratio at the event, we could witness a strong performance by the World No. 3 this year.

Coco Gauff has started training in California ahead of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Coco Gauff training on the main tour - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has started her preparations for the BNP Paribas Open next week. The American was spotted training at the University of California in Los Angeles, which is a two-hour drive from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Coco Gauff trains ahead of the BNP Paribas Open: Image source - Gauff Instagram

Coco Gauff was two wins away from winning the BNP Paribas Open last year but was denied by Maria Sakkari in the semifinals. She will be determined to find her best form this time around and clinch the WTA 1000 event on tour.

The American will be joined by her near rivals Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Ryabakina in Indian Wells. She will be the third seed at the event this year and is most likely to begin her campaign against a qualifier.

The BNP Paribas Open is expected to hand out 8.9 million dollars in prize money this year. The main draw of the event will be held on March 3, 2025.

