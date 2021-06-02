Is Coco Gauff a contender to win Roland Garros 2021?

"I don't want to be known as Serena Williams' heir, or Serena Williams' next thing. I just want to be known as Coco Gauff."

That was Coco Gauff's answer when she was asked last week about the frequent comparisons between her and Serena Williams. And it was as clear an indication as any that Gauff is ready for the next step in her evolution as a tennis player.

The 17-year-old prodigy is not just the new teenage sensation in town anymore. She is also a legitimate contender at most tournaments she enters - and might possibly be one at the ongoing Roland Garros too.

Coco Gauff announced herself to the tennis world back in 2019, when she was all of 15. Having won her first WTA main draw match on debut at the 2019 Miami Open, Gauff mapped a remarkable journey to her first tour title at the Linz Open later that year.

Juggling school, homework and tennis, the American became the youngest qualifier (15 years and 3 months) to ever reach the main draw of Wimbledon. Gauff has often spoken about how the Williams sisters inspired her to pick up a tennis racket and perform her absolute best whenever she was on court. So when her first main draw match at The Championships ended with a stunning win over Venus Williams, life seem to have come full circle for the talented teen.

What followed was an incredible run to the fourth round of the tournament, which made people reconsider the kind of competition players her age can bring to the tour.

But now, Coco Gauff is consistently superseding what her young self was capable of doing on a tennis court. She is playing her first Grand Slam as a seed at this year’s Roland Garros, and is looking every bit the part.

Gauff registered some terrific results in the tournaments preceding the French Open this year. A semifinal exit in Rome, followed by a singles and doubles title sweep at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, was the perfect warm-up for the Parisian fortnight.

It’s worth noting that Coco Gauff's love for clay isn't something new. Gauff was the 2018 Roland Garros girls’ singles champion; she produced a near flawless run to the final, where she beat good friend and regular doubles partner Caty McNally.

Coco Gauff's Roland Garros campaign is off to a solid start

Coco Gauff at Roland Garros 2018

Coco Gauff's start to Roland Garros 2021 gave yet more evidence of the fight and mental fortitude she is known for. Strong service games, a destructive backhand and active reflexes at the net - the key facets of her game were on full display in her first-round match against Aleksandra Krunic.

After producing some clutch shot-making to save four set points in the first set, Gauff wrapped up a 7-6, 6-4 win over the valiant qualifier to advance to the second round. And in her next match, Gauff will face the same opponent she played 10 days ago.

The Roland Garros second rounder will be a repeat of the final in Parma, where Coco Gauff beat Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-1. Wang comes into the match in Paris with an 8-12 win-loss ratio for the year, which is another factor that should give the 17-year-old an edge.

Seeded 24th at the tournament, Coco Gauff finds herself in the same quarter as World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. And although it would be unwise to look too far ahead, fans are eagerly awaiting the potential blockbuster fourth-round clash between the two.

Barty is currently leading the tour in match wins and WTA titles for 2021, and is many people's pick to win the title in Paris this year. But Gauff does have the game to pull off an upset.

To do that, the American would have to first and foremost serve confidently and accurately. She has been plagued by double faults in the recent past, but her serve can be lethal when she is finding her spots with it.

Coco Gauff would also have to trust her dynamic net game and take time away from Ashleigh Barty. Her aim would be to play aggressively and yet keep the error count low, as the Aussie won’t give many points for free.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference earlier this week, Coco Gauff expressed how she was feeling stronger and calmer mentally.

"I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I’m on the court," Gauff said. "That's how I’m going into this tournament. I just feel like even now when the score is a little bit tough, instead of stressing out I think I’m really just enjoying the pressure and enjoying the moment."

It is clear that Coco Gauff is enjoying every moment she is on the court. She will now be hoping that she can also do some real damage to the draw while she's enjoying herself, and firmly establish herself as a Slam contender.