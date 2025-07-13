Is Iga Swiatek one of the most successful 'Swifties' in sports history? Comparing her achievements to other Swift fans ft. Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky

Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old tennis star from Poland, won her first Wimbledon title by demolishing Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final on Saturday, July 12. It was the Pole's sixth Grand Slam title. She also has 10 WTA 1000 titles to her credit. Swiatek had not been in the best of form prior to Wimbledon, but appeared rejuvenated at SW19.

Swiatek, in keeping with her vibrant self on the court, likes to listen to singer Taylor Swift. She is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie" and has admitted to listening to her since her childhood days.

Iga Swiatek has been seen at Taylor Swift concerts

Days after winning the French Open title in 2024, Swiatek went to Liverpool to attend a Taylor Swift concert. She also posted an Instagram story in that regard later.

In an interview in 2023, Swiatek said about Swift (per ESPN):

"You know, when I was younger and kind of confused about life and when I was a teenager, when I listened to her, I didn't feel alone, Also, I learned English by listening to her songs, so she was always kind of close to me."

Is Iga Swiatek one of the most successful Taylor Swift fans in sport?

The Pole might have some serious competition in the form of Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, two successful Olympians from the United States.

Biles used Swift's song, "Ready for it?" in her floor exercise routine en route to winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Biles is one of the most successful gymnasts in history, with seven Olympic gold medals and 23 World Championship ones.

Ledecky, a champion swimmer, also expressed her desire to have Swift in the stands to watch her compete. She said in 2023 (via PopSugar):

"I love her music. I haven't been to a concert of hers, but I mean, when I saw that [video] online of her diving under the stage, it was very impressive, She has a really good underwater dolphin kick, so I think she's secretly a swimmer, and should come to some swim meets and perform in between events or some thing."

Ledecky has won nine gold medals and four silver medals at Olympic Games and 26 more in World Championships, making her one of the most successful female swimmers of all time.

Swiatek is a great champion in her own right, but both Biles and Ledecky also have great history at the Olympics. It is not possible to compare athletes across different sports. And it is fair to say that all three have enjoyed a lot of success in their respective fields.

Both Biles and Ledecky are four years older than Swiatek and approaching the end of their respective careers. The Pole has a lot of time to keep adding to her list of achievements.

