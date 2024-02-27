Is Novak Djokovic more deserving of the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024 award than Max Verstappen?

Novak Djokovic has won numerous personal accolades throughout his outstanding career and is once again nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award 2024.

The prestigious honor recognizes the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across various sporting disciplines. The Serb faces stiff competition from the likes of Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Noah Lyles, and Mondo Duplantis. Considering their performances last year, Djokovic and Verstappen seem to be among the favorites to win.

Djokovic, the World No. 1, had another stellar season last year. He captured seven titles on the men's tour, including the Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and the ATP Finals in Turin. Despite passing the test in Paris, which hasn't been a happy hunting ground for him, he stumbled at the final hurdle of the Wimbledon Championships. Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz pulled a rabbit out of his hat to outlast him in a five-set showdown and denied him a coveted Calendar Slam.

On the other hand, Formula One speedster Max Verstappen secured a record-breaking 19 wins in the 2023 season, surpassing Michael Schumacher's previous record of 13 victories in a single campaign. He exceeded the expectations of his team Red Bull Racing and successfully defended his World Championship title. At 26 years old, Verstappen has already captured his third consecutive title on the Formula One circuit, leaving no stone unturned to fulfill his potential.

While both individuals had a global impact through their achievements, it is a close call to pick a winner. Djokovic equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles and became the first man in history to do so. On the other hand, Verstappen amassed a 10-race winning streak and became the first Formula One driver to lead for over 1,000 laps in a season.

Considering the mental and physical strain both players have gone through to achieve their goals, Djokovic should be favored over Verstappen. At the age of 36, the Serb is still the man to beat on the men's tour and is giving a hard time to talented youngsters who are trying to dethrone him. It showcases the amount of sacrifice and years of discipline he's put in to achieve his goals.

Arguably, Verstappen has not faced any stern challenges from his contemporaries in the last couple of years. Red Bull have been extremely fortunate to get things right with their machine, which is more well-equipped than other cars on the F1 circuit. The Dutchman has a bright future ahead of him and to his credit, has lived up to the bill.

Tennis is also a slightly more physical sport as compared to Formula One, with a higher risk of injury. The World No. 1 should be acclaimed for his extraordinary achievements last year and his consistency over the last decade. He should edge Verstappen and win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024 award for the fifth time in his career.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will feature at the upcoming Indian Wells Open 2024

Laver Cup 2022 - Previews

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will participate at the Indian Wells 2024 in California, United States.

While Djokovic will enter the Masters 1000 event, on the back of a semifinal finish at the Australian Open, Nadal will return to the tennis court after a quarterfinal appearance in Brisbane.

The duo will face competition from the likes of Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, and Carlos Alcaraz, who is also the defending champion at the event. Top 10 players such as Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, and Taylor Fritz are also expected to feature at the Indian Wells.

Djokovic has captured five titles at the event so far while Nadal has gone the distance on three occasions. The duo squared off against each other in the finals in 2011, where the Serb secured a brilliant comeback win to lift the title.

Both players will be eager to gather momentum at the Indian Wells and end the North American hardcourt season on a high. While Djokovic will be determined to avenge his setback at the Australian Open, Nadal will be keen to stay fit ahead of the clay swing and get some valuable game time under his belt.

The Indian Wells 2024 begins on March 4.

