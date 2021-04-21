Istanbul 2021: Ana Bogdan vs Barbora Krejcikova preview, head-to-head & prediction | TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship

Match details

Fixture: Ana Bogdan vs Barbora Krejcikova

Date: 22 April 2021

Tournament: TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Ana Bogdan vs Barbora Krejcikova preview

Ana Bogdan opened her TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul campaign with a comfortable first round win over Japan's Nao Hibino on Monday.

The Romanian delivered a solid performance and was especially impressive on return, breaking her opponent on five occasions en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Awaiting Bogdan in the next round is the 5th seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Barbora Krejcikova

Krejcikova has been playing some great tennis in recent months. Her runs at last year's French Open and the 2021 Dubai Tennis Championships have helped her continue her ascent in the world rankings, where she finds herself at a near career-high of no. 42.

The Czech has also managed to make a strong start to the clay court season here in Istanbul. Having come from a set down to oust Cagla Buyukakcay in the last round, she would now be feeling good about her game.

Ana Bogdan vs Barbora Krejcikova head-to-head

Bogdan will look take on the role of the aggressor in this match-up.

Ana Bogdan leads Barbora Krejcikova in the head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Romanian took a straight sets win over her opponent in their only previous meeting, which came at the 2020 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ana Bogdan vs Barbora Krejcikova prediction

The considerable gap in the world rankings notwithstanding, this remains to be a fairly well-balanced match-up. Ana Bogdan is a clean striker of the ball, but injuries have prevented her from playing at her best since a breakout 2018 season.

The Romanian has shown a few signs of revival, having held her own against the likes of Sofia Kenin and Anastasija Sevastova in recent months. She still needs to be able to find a way to be consistent over longer periods, but definitely has a power-packed game to trouble the best.

Barbora Krejcikova, on the other hand, isn't the biggest striker of the ball, but more than makes up for it with her variety and nifty front court skills. It will then be on Bogdan to try and find a way to handle the different shots coming at her. If she is able to do that and find her footing on the baseline, the Romanian could well extend her head-to-head against the 5th seed here,

Prediction: Ana Bogdan to win in three sets