Istanbul Challenger 2021: Brandon Nakashima vs Cem Ilkel preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Cem Ilkel

Date: 18 January 2021

Tournament: Amex-Istanbul Challenger 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €132,280

Brandon Nakashima vs Cem Ilkel preview

Brandon Nakashima will make his first main draw appearance of 2021 when he takes on home favorite Cem Ilkel in the first round of the American Express Istanbul Challenger.

The highly-rated Nakashima has been a mainstay on the Challenger tour over the past couple of years. But he has made some strides on the ATP tour too, reaching the main draw of the US Open last year before losing to eventual finalist Alexander Zverev in the second round.

In his last tournament appearance, at the Orlando Challenger in October, Nakashima beat the likes of Mackenzie Mcdonald and Prajnesh Gunneswaran to lift the trophy. But the American's 2021 season got off to a rocky start as he bowed out of the Australian Open qualifying in the first round, losing to Aslan Karatsev.

Cem Ilkel of Turkey

World No. 219 Cem Ilkel meanwhile is a relatively unknown entity in most parts of the world, but is a regular on the Challenger tour.

Ilkel will be looking to get back into form after a dismal 2020 season (W/L of 13-15). The Turk suffered further disappointment last week as he got knocked out of the Australian Open qualifiers in the second round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Cem Ilkel head-to-head

The first round encounter in Istanbul is the first meeting between Brandon Nakashima and Cem Ilkel, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Brandon Nakashima vs Cem Ilkel prediction

Brandon Nakashima at the 2019 Hawaii Tennis Open

Brandon Nakashima has been touted to be the next big thing in American tennis, with his super-solid game even drawing comparisons with the likes of Novak Djokovic. Nakashima will be looking to get over the disappointment of not qualifying for the Australian Open by mounting a title challenge in Istanbul.

The 19-year-old possesses a consistent game from the back of the court, with excellent groundstrokes and a good return. If he is at his best, Nakashima should be able to get past the significantly lower-ranked, out-of-form Cem Ilkel.

Prediction: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.