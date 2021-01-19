Istanbul Challenger 2021: Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi

Tournament: Amex-Istanbul Challenger 2021

Date: 20 January 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: €132,280

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi preview

18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti scored a straight-sets win over 28-year-old Danilo Petrovic in the first round in Istanbul to begin his campaign on a good note.

The teenager was coming off a first-round exit at the Australian Open qualifying event and regrouped well this week in his first match.

After his incredible rise last year, the expectations from Musetti are high and how he manages them this year will be important for his career trajectory.

Benjamin Bonzi

His opponent in the second round is the 24-year-old Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, ranked a career-best No. 164 in the world. Bonzi is a former French Open boys' doubles champion. He has spent most of his time on the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger circuit since turning pro in 2015.

At the 2017 French Open, Bonzi scored a win over Russian Daniil Medvedev in the first round before losing in the second. He also qualified for the 2018 Wimbledon Championships and the 2020 French Open. Bonzi lost to Musetti's fellow Italian Jannik Sinner in the second round in Paris.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti and Benjamin Bonzi have never played on the ATP tour, so their official head-to-head stands at 0-0.

The two have met twice on the ATP Challenger circuit. The Italian won both those encounters in straight sets in 2019.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Benjamin Bonzi prediction

Lorenzo Musetti

Like Musetti, Bonzi is also coming off a first-round exit at the Australian Open qualifying event in Doha.

In Istanbul, Bonzi advanced when his first-round opponent, Blaz Rola retired due to injury while trailing 1-2 in the second set after dropping the first.

Bonzi, who idolizes Roger Federer, has good on-court movement and hits his groundstrokes with a decent pace. However, the Frenchman lacks a big weapon that can help him win cheap points and finish points quickly.

Ranked No. 129 in the world, Musetti is considered one of the most exciting upcoming talents. He also has a wide variety of shots in his arsenal, combining power and finesse.

The Italian teen will be a big favorite to win this second-round encounter in Istanbul.

Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti to win in three sets