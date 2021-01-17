Istanbul Challenger 2021: Lorenzo Musetti vs Danilo Petrović preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Lorenzo Musetti vs Danilo Petrović

Tournament: Istanbul Challenger

Round: First round

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: €132,280

Lorenzo Musetti vs Danilo Petrović preview

18-year-old Lorenzo Musetti has been shooting up the ranks over the past two seasons. The former World No. 1 junior enjoyed an incredible season in 2020 to finish the year ranked No. 129 in the world.

Musetti made a huge splash by scoring wins over Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori to reach the third round of the Rome Masters after entering as a wild card in the qualifiers. That made him the first player born in 2002 to score an ATP tour main draw win.

The Italian then defeated four top 100 players to claim this first Challenger title (in Italy), and also reached the semi-finals of the Sardinia Open.

His first-round opponent in Istanbul is 28-year-old Danilo Petrovic, ranked No. 144 in the world, which is just seven spots below his career-best No. 137 achieved last October.

The Serb has won 2 singles & 2 doubles titles on the ATP Challenger Tour. His best result on the main ATP Tour came last year at the 2020 Sardinia Open. In only his second ATP Tour main draw appearance, Petrovic reached the semi-finals as a lucky loser.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Danilo Petrović head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti and Danilo Petrović have never played on the ATP Tour and their official head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Danilo Petrović prediction

Lorenzo Musetti

Both Lorenzo Musetti and Danilo Petrović are coming off first-round exits at the Australian Open qualifying event in Doha.

Musetti, a self-confessed Federer fan, was beaten by Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp in three sets, while Petrović was knocked out by American Michael Mmoh in straight sets.

The Italian teenager is expected to be one of the top stars in the game in the coming years along with countryman Jannik Sinner. While it is still early days for him, the the 18-year-old's combination of power and artistry has already earned him a lot of fans.

As compared to Musetti's rise over the past two seasons, Petrovic has inched his way into the Top 150 through the ITF Futures & ATP Challenger circuit after almost a decade now.

Musetti is, by far, the overwhelming favourite to win this match and should be able to come through in straight sets.

Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets.