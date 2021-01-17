Istanbul Challenger 2021: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Mohamed Safwat preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Mohamed Safwat

Date: 18 January 2021

Tournament: Amex-Istanbul Challenger

Round: Round of 32 (First Round)

Venue: Istanbul, Turkey

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: €132,280

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Mohamed Safwat preview

Advertisement

Rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild will look to overcome the disappointment of not qualifying for the Australian Open when he takes on Mohamed Safwat in the opening round of the 2021 Amex-Istanbul Challenger.

The Brazilian is seeded 2nd in this event, which features other top prospects like Lorenzo Musetti, Brandon Nakashima, and Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Seyboth Wild is currently experiencing a major slump, as evidenced by his current 8-match losing streak. After lifting his maiden ATP title last year in Santiago - defeating Cristian Garin and Casper Ruud on the way - Seyboth Wild has really struggled on tour.

Not only did the Brazilian lose in the opening round of the US Open, but he also did his reputation no favors by failing to qualify for the French Open.

2020 ended on an even sour note as Thiago Seyboth Wild fell in the opening round of a couple of Challenger events in Brazil (Campinas & Sao Paulo). 2021 hasn’t begun well either for the youngster as he lost in the opening qualifying round for the Australian Open to Robin Haase - a player ranked about 80 spots below him.

Mohamed Safwat

Advertisement

Up against Seyboth Wild will be Egyptian journeyman Mohamed Safwat. The 30-year-old is a seasoned campaigner on the Challenger and Futures circuit, boasting 45 final appearances and 25 titles.

Safwat is ranked 153 in the world, which is behind Seyboth Wild’s ranking of 117. However, the Egyptian is considerably more experienced and is also in arguably better form than Seyboth Wild.

At the Australian Open qualifying event, Safwat made the second round before losing to Kimmer Coppejans. At the Challenger event in Campinas - where Seyboth Wild failed to register a win - the 30-year-old reached the quarterfinals, defeating Thomaz Bellucci on the way.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Mohamed Safwat head-to-head

The head-to-head between Thiago Seyboth Wild and Mohamed Safwat is currently at 0-0 as they have never faced each other before on the tour.

Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Mohamed Safwat prediction

Thiago Seyboth Wild

In theory, Thiago Seyboth Wild is a player who should excel in the faster courts given his propensity to hit hard and flat. However, the Brazilian has come up a cropper on the surface in recent times.

Advertisement

With his discomfort against players using a good amount of spin, Seyboth Wild is expected to struggle against Safwat in most exchanges unless he finishes the point early.

Taking the ball on the rise could work well for the Brazilian. Mixing up his shots and making good use of the drop shot could come in handy for Seyboth Wild, seeing how the Egyptian often positions himself well behind the baseline.

Considering Seyboth Wild’s recent form, it seems unlikely that he will be able to get past the challenge of an experienced campaigner in Mohamed Safwat.

Prediction: Mohamed Safwat to win in three sets.