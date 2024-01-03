"It could be difficult, hard to see 1 guy or 3 guys maybe doing it" - When Pete Sampras contemplated the possibility of his Slam record being broken

Pete Sampras once contemplated the possibility of another player surpassing his Grand Slam record after winning his 13th Major at the 2000 Wimbledon Championships.

Sampras clinched his seventh title at the grass court Major in 2000, securing a hard-fought 6-7(10), 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-2 win over Pat Rafter in the final. In doing so, he also recorded his 13th Grand Slam title, surpassing Roy Emerson's record of 12 Major titles and cementing his place as the all-time leader in men's tennis.

Following his triumph, the American pondered the likelihood of his record being broken. He expressed skepticism, citing the challenges of the modern game and asserting that it was hard for him to envision any players capable of achieving the feat.

"Well, time will tell if it will be broken. I think in the modern game, it could be difficult. It's a lot of commitment, a lot of good playing at big times. You know, it's hard to see one guy or three guys that I see maybe doing it," Pete Sampras said in his post-match press conference.

Nevertheless, Pete Sampras conceded that the record-breaker could potentially be an eight-year-old somewhere in the world, alluding to the possibility of a future prodigy. He emphasized that while there were talented players capable of breaking his record, accomplishing it remained a formidable task.

"It's possible. I mean, the next person might be eight years old hitting at a park somewhere around the world. You never know. There's guys that are, you know, great players that could possibly do it. But it's not easy," he added.

Pete Sampras' Grand Slam record was surpassed by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Pete Sampras won his 14th and final Grand Slam title at the 2002 US Open, defeating Andre Agassi 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the final. He reigned as the record holder for most Major titles until Roger Federer surpassed his tally at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships.

Federer triumphed over Andy Roddick in a closely contested battle, winning 5-7, 7-6(6), 7-6(5), 3-6, 16-14 to claim his 15th Grand Slam title. Subsequently, in 2017, the Swiss legend also broke Pete Sampras and William Renshaw's joint record of seven Wimbledon titles, emerging victorious against Marin Cilic in the title clash.

Federer went on to win 20 Grand Slam titles, setting a new record. However, his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic soon caught up. Nadal surged ahead in 2022, clinching his 21st Major title at the Australian Open and adding a 22nd at the French Open.

Djokovic followed suit, securing his 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Subsequently, with his remarkable triumphs at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open in 2023, he recorded an unprecedented 24 Major titles, becoming the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.