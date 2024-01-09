"It would be nice if Jimmy and I could bring off the double" - When Chris Evert spoke on her and then-partner both reaching Australian Open final

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors both reached the final of the Australian Open in the same year when they were dating.

It was 1974 and Evert was the top seed at the Asia-Pacific Major while Connors was seeded second. The former reached the final following straight-set wins over Katerleen Szeman, Janet Fallis, Janet Newberry and Julie Feldman.

Connors was competing in the Australian Open for the very first time in his career and beat Jean-Louis Fallis, Graeme Thomson, Syd Ball, Vladimir Zednik and John Alexander to reach the title clash in Melbourne.

Speaking about herself and Connors both being in the final, Evert said that it would be nice if the two won their respective tournaments. The American also said that her then-partner had a better chance of winning his title clash than herself.

“It would be nice if Jimmy and I could bring off the double. I think Jimmy can win, he has a much better chance than I do," Chris Evert said.

The then-women's World No. 1 was to face second seed Evonne Goolagong in the final. She said that the Aussie would be more "tuned up" than her because of playing relatively tougher matches throughout the tournament.

"Evonne has had much tougher matches than I have during the tourney,” said Evert. She is probably more tuned up than I am."

Jimmy Connors said that Evert and himself wanted to repeat their heroics at the 1973 South African Open, when both players won their respective singles event.

"Chris and I would like to repeat our singles victories of the South African championships. This is the first of the Grand Slam tourneys and victories would give us a great start for 1974," Connors said.

Jimmy Connors won his final against Taylor Dent while Chris Evert was beaten by Evonne Goolagong. However, they went on to win their respective singles events at the 1974 Wimbledon Championships.

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors have three Australian Open singles titles between them

Chris Evert with Jessica Pegula at the 2023 WTA Finals

Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors both won the Australian Open in their careers. While the 1974 win was Connors' only title at the Melbourne Major, Evert won it twice.

Her first triumph came in 1982 when she beat rival Martina Navratilova in the final. She won her second title at the Australian Open in 1984 by beating Helena Sukova in the final after being a set down.

Evert also came close to winning a women's doubles title at the Melbourne Major, reaching the final in 1988 while partnering Wendy Turnbull.