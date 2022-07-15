"It really inspired a lot of us & made us believe that something like that was possible" - Katie Swan on Emma Raducanu winning the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open when she was just 18 years old. But that's not the only fact that continues to shock the tennis world to date. The Brit became the first ever player in the Open Era to enter a Grand Slam tournament as a qualifier and win it. There's more.

For a qualifier to win a Major, they are required to win 10 consecutive matches, three in the qualifying round and seven in the main draw. Raducanu won all 10 of her matches without dropping a single set. In the final, she defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3. This was the first instance of a British woman winning a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade won the 1977 Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking on a program on BBC Radio Bristol, another British player, Katie Swan, recently lauded 19-year-old Raducanu for the amazing accomplishment at such a young age, saying that it inspired budding players in the country to dream higher.

“What Emma achieved last year was incredible. The fact that she was able to do that, it really inspired a lot of us and made us believe that something like that was possible," Swan said.

"The grass season always seems to be a time where everyone always enjoys themselves, likes playing in front of a home crowd, and kind of all spurring each other on. We all train together as well, so if you see one of your mates that you train with start doing well in an event, you start to believe if they’re doing it, why can’t I do that as well? It’s like a snowball effect," Swan added.

Swan is preparing for and hoping to be a part of Team Great Britain that will compete in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The event will be held in November.

Andy Murray names Emma Raducanu among the players he would like to coach after retirement

Andy Murray lost in the second round at Wimbledon

Andy Murray is currently a participant in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, where he defeated Sam Querrey and Max Purcell to reach the quarterfinals. His next opponent is Russian-born Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik. The two players recently met at the Stuttgart Open, with the Brit winning in straight sets.

The 35-year-old recently expressed his desire to become a coach and help a player win big tournaments. He picked Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jack Draper as among those he would like to coach.

“Female player would be Emma Raducanu and male player would be between Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jack Draper. They work hard, they seem like they love the sport. Alcaraz and Tsitsipas haven't won a slam yet. They’re obviously still very young and I think they have the potential to do it,” Murray said.

